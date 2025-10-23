Copado Appoints Rajit Joseph as Chief Product Officer to Accelerate AI-Driven Customer Success and Product Innovation

Joseph will lead the company's efforts to bring intelligent automation, agentic AI, and platform innovation to enterprise development

CHICAGO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications, today announced the appointment of Rajit Joseph as Chief Product Officer. Joseph will lead Copado's global product strategy as the company enters a new phase of AI-powered growth and customer success.

Joseph brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling products across the enterprise SaaS landscape, including senior product leadership roles at Oracle, Salesforce, People.ai, Outreach, ZoomInfo, and SaaS Labs. Throughout his career, he has transformed product portfolios into growth engines, aligning strategy with customer outcomes to deliver measurable business value.

"Rajit's deep track record in AI and enterprise product leadership is exactly what Copado needs for this next chapter," said Ted Elliott, CEO of Copado. "From agentic AI to data-driven platform strategy, he knows how to turn innovation into outcomes. With Rajit leading our product organization, we'll ship AI that makes enterprise development simpler, faster, and measurably more successful for our customers."

In his new role, Joseph will drive the company's next chapter of innovation and accelerate Copado's vision of intelligent DevOps — unifying AI, automation, and data insight to help enterprises scale faster and deliver higher-quality software. His mandate includes deepening Copado's Salesforce presence, expanding into new enterprise ecosystems, and operationalizing AI across the Copado platform to elevate every customer experience.

"Copado has a tremendous opportunity to define the future of enterprise software delivery through AI," said Joseph. "We're building products that don't just automate workflows, but understand context, recommend actions, and continuously improve customer outcomes. It's about creating a trusted AI foundation that helps our customers innovate with confidence. With the passion of this team and the trust Copado has earned in the ecosystem, I'm excited at the chance to bring the discipline, creativity, and urgency needed to unlock the next wave of growth."

Joseph's appointment comes as Copado introduces the next generation of its Intelligent DevOps platform , powered by Org Intelligence ™ and a new Model Context Protocol (MCP) fabric that grounds AI agents in real-time enterprise data. These innovations underscore Copado's commitment to making software delivery intelligent, transparent, and deeply customer-centric.

Follow Copado:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/copado-solutions-s.l/

X: https://x.com/CopadoSolutions

Blog: https://www.copado.com/resources/resources-center

About Copado

Copado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for Salesforce and business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, SoftBank, IBM, Capgemini and Salesforce Ventures, Copado delivers Org Intelligence™ to simplify complexity and bring clarity to enterprise delivery. Copado unifies planning, building, testing and releasing on Salesforce with built-in trust, automation and governance. More than 1,750 global brands, including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen, use Copado to accelerate digital transformation, achieving 20x more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10x faster testing and 20% greater productivity. Learn more at www.copado.com

SOURCE Copado