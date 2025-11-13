Copado Renews FedRAMP Authorization and Advances Toward IL5 to Support U.S. Military Organizations

Strong audit results extend Copado GovCloud's Authority to Operate (ATO) and accelerates plans to achieve Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization for Department of War environments

CHICAGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado, the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications, today announced the successful renewal of its Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP®) Authority to Operate (ATO) for Copado GovCloud, following a comprehensive Agency Sponsor Risk Review and 3PAO assessment. The milestone reinforces Copado's continued commitment to the highest standards of security and compliance for U.S. federal agencies.

Copado is the only DevOps platform for Salesforce to achieve FedRAMP, ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type 2, and GDPR compliance. The company has a proven track record of working with more than a dozen federal agencies, such as the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), to improve the quality, speed and security of their software delivery and cloud transformations.

"Federal agencies are under more pressure than ever to modernize operations, increase efficiency, and drive agility across their organizations. But to get it right, security and compliance must be at the center of their strategies," said Paul Tatum, EVP of Global Public Sector Solutions at Salesforce. "By achieving key authorizations like FedRAMP, partners like Copado enable the government to innovate faster and accelerate time-to-value from cloud investments safely and securely."

Building on this renewal, Copado is expanding its federal security posture by pursuing Impact Level 5 (IL5) authorization, the next critical step in supporting Department of War agencies that manage Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). This work aligns directly with Missionforce – Salesforce's new initiative and business unit, that deepens the company's focus on defense, intelligence, and aerospace to bring the best of Salesforce's AI, cloud, and platform capabilities to support mission readiness.

"In an era where government digital services must balance speed with stringent compliance requirements, Copado's sustained FedRAMP authorization ensures agencies can automate their software delivery while meeting the federal government's most rigorous security standards," said Zach Bayer, Area Vice President, Public Sector. "As Salesforce doubles down on serving defense customers through Missionforce, Copado is advancing toward IL5 to bring the same DevSecOps capabilities trusted by civilian agencies to the nation's most sensitive environments. We're committed to bringing the agility, automation, and compliance rigor that modern software delivery demands to every corner of the federal government."

