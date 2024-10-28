Copado Integrates Powerful AI Solutions into Its Community as It Surpasses the 100,000 Member Milestone

Copado AI brings streamlined support and faster issues resolution to the world's largest Salesforce DevOps community

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , the leader in DevOps for business applications, today announced it has integrated Copado AI into its Community to streamline support and accelerate issues resolution. Recently, the Copado Community surpassed 100,000 members , making it the largest Salesforce DevOps community in the world. Adding AI-powered assistance strengthens the community's collaborative power and ensures that Copado users can resolve deployment issues faster than ever before.

Since its launch in 2019, the Copado Community has grown exponentially, providing unmatched resources for Copado customers. It often acts as a first line of support for issues related to deploying to production. Bringing Copado AI solutions to the Community accelerates problem-solving and significantly reduces the time it takes to achieve resolution, empowering teams to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and innovation.

"Reaching 100,000 members is a testament to the transformative power of Copado's approach," said Steve Simpson, Vice President of Global Enablement and Learning at Copado. "By integrating AI into our community, we're not just solving today's DevOps challenges – we're future-proofing development processes for years to come. Our users can now solve complex issues in real-time, focusing their energy on driving innovation rather than troubleshooting."



Copado's AI-powered DevOps platform is the only solution that seamlessly integrates with Salesforce while offering enterprise-grade capabilities across multiple clouds. Its advanced AI-driven automation empowers teams to focus on high-value tasks, enhancing productivity and operational efficiency in every stage of the DevOps lifecycle.

The Copado Community stands alone in its ability to combine AI-powered support, expert knowledge, and peer collaboration. Members benefit from:

Collective learning and AI-driven problem-solving

Eight certification paths through Copado Academy, with a new DevOps Architect certification coming in spring 2025

A mentorship program that has empowered over 150 individuals

The Copado Champions Program, bringing together top experts to mentor others

Seven global Copado User Groups fostering engagement through member-led content

"If you're in the Salesforce DevOps ecosystem and want to broaden your horizons, the Copado Community is the place to be," said Gaurav Kheterpal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Vanshiv Technologies, Copado Champion, Salesforce MVP. "With 100,000 members and growing, it's an incredible space to showcase your knowledge and learn from those who have been there and done that. This community is all about connecting, learning, and contributing to innovative solutions together."

Customers can join the Community and gain access to these benefits here: https://success.copado.com/

About Copado

Copado is the leader in AI-powered DevOps for business applications. Backed by Insight Partners, Softbank IBM, Capgemini and Salesforce Ventures, Copado revolutionizes development workflows by leveraging advanced AI capabilities to build end-to-end digital transformation for more than 1,750 global brands including Coca-Cola, Medtronic, T-Mobile and Volkswagen. Copado is proven to drive 20X more frequent releases, 95% less downtime, 10X faster testing and 20% greater productivity. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

