Copado Joins Veeva's Technology Partner Program to Provide Proven DevOps Tools for Life Sciences Companies

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copado , a leading DevOps platform, today announced automated tools for configuration, deployment and integration of Veeva CRM , which will help customers drive digital transformation with speed, quality and value. Through the Veeva Technology Partner Program, Copado helps life sciences customers adopt proven DevOps tools, templates and best practices for seamless use with Veeva CRM, a leading multi-channel engagement solution built on the Salesforce platform. This enables DevOps teams to accelerate the delivery and security of Veeva CRM applications and features.

Copado has worked with several life sciences companies to fuel their digital transformation efforts, including Abbvie, Amgen, Grifols, Merck and Pfizer, and has a long commitment to the Salesforce platform. As highlighted in Copado's recently published 2021 State of Salesforce DevOps report, DevOps can help Salesforce development and delivery teams move faster with quality. For example, elite performers that rely on DevOps tools and practices have up to 30x shorter lead times, 46x more frequent deployments, 5x lower change fail rate and 37x shorter time to restore.

"Veeva expertise is in our DNA, as we originally built Copado to help a global pharma company accelerate time-to-value on a large Veeva CRM deployment," said Phil Rackwitz , co-founder and chief strategy officer at Copado. "We helped customers take advantage of regular software updates, delivering to 2,000-plus users in 30 countries over three years – while shifting to on-demand delivery with daily updates. Formalizing our partnership helps customers do more faster, and quickly benefit from proven DevOps practices."

This partnership will enable Veeva CRM customers to move faster through their deployments. For example, the Copado platform helps companies migrate applications and features from a sandbox into production quickly with confidence, by providing guidance, testing, security and compliance.

Copado is redefining how to achieve success on the Salesforce platform with its data-driven approach to delivering faster, higher quality releases and improving trust. DevOps is an important foundation for value stream delivery, which Gartner predicts will define the future of software development. As Gartner says: "To deliver customer value faster, organizations will need enhanced visibility, orchestration, integration and governance management across DevOps Value Streams."

About Copado

Copado is the leading DevOps platform enabling the world's largest digital transformations in the cloud. Copado accelerates cloud deployments, simplifies the release process, increases developer productivity, automates security and compliance, and maximizes return on cloud investments. Copado DevOps 360™ includes Value Planning, Continuous Delivery, Automated Testing, Security and Compliance. Backed by Insight Partners and Salesforce Ventures, more than 1,000 companies run on Copado including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com .

