COPD and Asthma Devices Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $60.4 Billion by 2028 at a 5.66% CAGR

The global COPD and asthma devices market size reached US$ 43.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2028.

The global COPD and asthma devices market size reached US$ 43.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 60.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.66% during 2022-2028.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is an inflammatory disease that leads to obstructed airflow from the lungs. Its early symptoms include shortness of breath, wheezing, chest tightness, chronic cough with or without mucus, frequent cold, and throat soreness.

On the other hand, asthma, also known as bronchial asthma, is a respiratory disorder that affects the airways in the lungs. Its symptoms are shortness of breath, chest tightness, trouble sleeping, and coughing or wheezing attacks. These respiratory diseases are treated using various devices that help deliver inhaled medication. COPD and asthma devices, also known as pulmonary drug delivery devices, are used as permanent treatment or rescue therapy for respiratory diseases. As a result, they are gaining immense traction across the globe.



COPD and Asthma Devices Market Trends:



The growing global geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to chronic respiratory disorders, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising occurrences of respiratory diseases caused due to the rising smoking of cigarettes are increasing the sales of COPD and asthma devices.

Apart from this, the increasing expenditure on healthcare and continuous automation in the healthcare industry are contributing to the market growth.

The widespread adoption of advanced medical solutions is offering lucrative growth opportunities to manufacturers across the globe. At present, healthcare practitioners and pulmonary diseases specialists are preferring a combination of a drug and a device on account of their fast and effective outcome.

Furthermore, the expansion of chemical industries is resulting in the rising environmental pollution level and breathing problems, which, in turn, is driving the market. Additionally, the introduction of portable drug delivery devices is propelling the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:

Inhalers

Drug Powdered Inhalers (DPIs)



Metered Dose Inhalers (MDIs)



Soft Mist Inhalers

Nebulizers

Compressor Nebulizers



Ultrasonic Nebulizers



Mesh Nebulizers

Breakup by Indication:

Asthma

COPD

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospitals

Online Pharmacies

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States



Canada

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Indonesia



Others

Europe

Germany



France



United Kingdom



Italy



Spain



Russia



Others

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Others

Middle East and Africa



