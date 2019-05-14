Copel records EBITDA of R$1,092 million in the first quarter

CURITIBA, Brazil, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the first quarter of 2019 and would like to invite you all for its conference call tomorrow to discuss its results.

Copel recorded EBITDA of R$1,092.1 million in 1Q19, 39.3% higher than the R$784.1 million recorded in 1Q18. The result was mainly impacted by (i) increase of 6.8% in the volume of energy sold to final consumers and by the 5.1% growth in the grid market; and (ii) by reduction of 11.6% in PMSO costs, with the exception of estimated losses, provisions and reversals, mainly due to the reduction of R$105.7 million in personnel costs.

EBITDA in 1Q19, adjusted for items considered non-recurring, reached R$1,097.5 million, an increase of 25.1% compared to 1Q18 (R$877.3 million).

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: May 15, 2019 – WEDNESDAY English: 08:30 a.m. – New York Time Dial in number: +1 844 204 8942

Access Code: Copel (Simultaneous translation into English) Live webcast at ir.copel.com

SOURCE Copel - Companhia Paranaense de Energia

Related Links

http://www.ir.copel.com

