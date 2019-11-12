Copel records EBITDA of R$1.2 billion in the third quarter

CURITIBA, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companhia Paranaense de Energia - Copel (NYSE: ELPVY, ELP / Latibex: XCOP / B3: CPLE3, CPLE5, CPLE6), a company that generates, transmits, distributes and sells power, announces its results for the third quarter of 2019 and would like to invite you all for its conference call on Wednesday to discuss its results.

Copel recorded EBITDA of R$1,201.7 million, in 3Q19 40.5% higher than the R$855.5 million recorded in 3Q18. This result is largely explained by the non-recurring items related to the reversal of impairment generation asset of R$183.6 million, as a result of the res judicata of Compagas' action to exclude ICMS (net of value-added tax and services tax) from the PIS/Pasep (social integration tax/Civil Servants' Investment Program) calculation basis and Cofins, with an effect of R$100.9 million on operating revenues, and the positive result of R$82.8 million related to the fair value of the purchase and sale of energy from Copel Comercialização, partially offset by the registration of R$136.5 million with impairment and write-offs of amounts arising from the deactivation of telecommunications assets.

3Q19 EBITDA adjusted for non-recurring items reached R$970.9 million, 16.0% up on 3Q18.

The complete release is available at the Company's website: ir.copel.com

Conference Call: November 13, 2019 – WEDNESDAY

English: 08:00 a.m. – New York Time Dial in number: +1 646 843 6054

Access Code: Copel (Simultaneous translation into English)

Live webcast at ir.copel.com

