Copenhagen launches new green experience economy initiative, CopenPay

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To get tourists to act more sustainably Wonderful Copenhagen is launching a new initiative: Pay for a variety of Copenhagen attractions with climate-friendly actions.

There is a need to change the mindset of tourists and encourage green choices. Data show a large willingness as 82% say they want to act sustainably, but only 22% have changed their behaviour.[1]

CopenPay

This is why Copenhagen's official tourism organisation introduces CopenPay - a new initiative transforming green actions into currency for cultural experiences. It is Copenhagen's ambition to inspire visitors to make conscious green choices and help bridge the large gap between the desire to act sustainably and their actual behaviour.

CopenPay rewards actions such as cycling, participating in cleanup efforts, or volunteering at urban farms with access to a variety of enriching experiences and everyday wonders of Copenhagen. This includes complimentary guided museum tours, free kayak rentals, and even a free vegetarian lunch made from local crops.

"It is a core task for us to make travelling sustainable. And we will only succeed if we bridge the large gap between the visitors' desire to act sustainably and their actual behaviour. It might sound simple, but it is not. We want visitors to make conscious, green choices and hopefully end up getting even better experiences while they visit. Through CopenPay we therefore aim to incentivize tourists' sustainable behaviour while enriching their cultural experience of our destination. It is an experimental and a small step towards creating a new mindset amongst travellers and one among many initiatives we are doing to make travelling more sustainable", says Mikkel Aarø-Hansen, CEO at Wonderful Copenhagen.

The simplicity of the system allows easy participation: tourists can show a train ticket, arrive on a bicycle, or present other simple proof of green actions to redeem their rewards. This summer, all tourists are invited to partake in CopenPay, with regular updates on available attractions and rewards at copenpay.com.

"I am thrilled to see an initiative like CopenPay that combines our rich cultural life with a strong commitment to sustainability. By converting green actions into currency for cultural experiences, tourists are given a unique opportunity to explore Copenhagen in a way that benefits both the environment and the local community. This aligns perfectly with our values and ambitions to promote sustainable solutions in Copenhagen," says Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.

Launching with over 20 attractions this summer, CopenPay not only aims to enhance the guests' local experience but also to inspire other destinations.

Contact: Giuseppe Liverino, Senior PR and Press Manager at email: [email protected] or ph: +45 24 34 68 80.

Read the full release: wonderfulcopenhagen.com/wonderful-copenhagen/international-press/international-press/copenhagen-launches-new-green-experience-economy-initiative-copenpay

CopenPay press images and video: https://platform.crowdriff.com/m/s-WE84_nD75UQeVoSY

Read more about CopenPay: www.copenpay.com

[1] Kantar, Sustainability Index 2023

Video - https://youtu.be/MAkWUBfn26k

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2453561/Wonderful_CPH_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Wonderful Copenhagen