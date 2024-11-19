Copia Automation Launches AI-Powered Tool to Revolutionize Industrial Code Management

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copia Automation, the Industrial DevOps Platform and leader in AI for Industrial Code, is proud to announce the launch of Copia Copilot , an AI-powered tool designed to transform the way Controls Engineers write, manage, and document industrial code. As the first step in Copia's vision of integrating AI into industrial automation, Copia Copilot enhances productivity, efficiency, and quality by automating routine coding tasks, simplifying complex processes, and equipping industrial workers with the tools they need for successful knowledge transfer and onboarding.

Copia Copilot introduces a new era of AI-driven solutions by providing engineers with powerful features like code documentation, code translation, and intelligent code modification. These capabilities make it easier than ever for OT (Operational Technology) engineers to streamline their development processes, reduce downtime, and maintain high standards of quality, security, and compliance.

"With the launch of Copia Copilot, we are taking a major step forward in our mission to bring cutting edge tooling to industrial automation and controls engineering with our new AI code generation and code analysis tool," said Adam Gluck, Founder and CEO of Copia Automation. "Our goal is to transform the way manufacturers and distributors manage industrial code. This starts by empowering engineers to automate repetitive tasks and by providing smarter tools that help them focus on what really matters: building and innovating in a way that adds value to the organization. Copia Copilot is the next step in this journey, and we are excited to see how it will impact the workforce, transforming the way engineers approach industrial code development and disaster recovery management."

Copia Copilot: Core Capabilities

Copia Copilot leverages advanced AI models to assist Controls Engineers with a range of critical tasks:

Code documentation : Automatically create well-structured, clear documentation for PLC and other industrial code, reducing manual effort and ensuring consistency.

: Automatically create well-structured, clear documentation for PLC and other industrial code, reducing manual effort and ensuring consistency. Code translation : Seamlessly convert between Ladder Logic and Structured Text, making it easier to work across different programming languages.

: Seamlessly convert between Ladder Logic and Structured Text, making it easier to work across different programming languages. Code summarization: Quickly understand what a set of code does by asking the Copilot to explain it.

Quickly understand what a set of code does by asking the Copilot to explain it. Code modification : Improve, format, or troubleshoot existing code, allowing engineers to streamline their workflows and enhance code quality.

: Improve, format, or troubleshoot existing code, allowing engineers to streamline their workflows and enhance code quality. New code generation : Generate boilerplate routines and custom code blocks for common automation tasks, saving time and accelerating development cycles.

: Generate boilerplate routines and custom code blocks for common automation tasks, saving time and accelerating development cycles. File referencing: Easily reference PLC project files from Copia repositories for more accurate and context-aware AI outputs.

A Vision for the Future

Copia Copilot is the first step in Copia Automation's long-term vision to integrate AI into industrial code management. By providing engineers with smarter tools that enhance their capabilities, Copia aims to set a new standard for productivity and efficiency in the industrial automation sector.

"Our vision is clear: we want to be the leader in AI for Industrial Code," said Gluck. "Copia Copilot is just the beginning. We will continue to innovate and expand our AI capabilities to address more challenges and create even greater value for organizations around the world. This all connects with our founding vision of bringing Industrial DevOps to manufacturing and distribution. We've all seen the value that DevOps has brought to the IT industry over the last fifteen years, and we are now starting to see the value Industrial DevOps can deliver to these cyber-physical environments. Seeing our customers succeed is the heartbeat of our company, and we continue to be inspired in our pursuit of continually improving together everyday."

Availability

Copia Copilot is currently available as part of a Beta release, with plans to expand its functionality and reach in the coming months. For more information about this release, visit the upcoming deminar page and register to see it for yourself: http://www.copia.io/resources/copia-copilot-deminar

About Copia Automation

Copia Automation delivers an Industrial DevOps Platform that empowers enterprises - large, mid-sized, and small - to effectively manage their operational technology, achieving industrial automation success. Copia's cloud-based Industrial DevOps Platform empowers companies with unparalleled visibility, governance, and control of automation code across multi-vendor devices. This provides a single source of truth, which enforces continuous quality control, increased uptime, automated backup, and preemptive crisis management. With the addition of AI-powered features like Copia Copilot, Copia Automation continues to drive the future of industrial automation forward.

With its headquarters in New York City, Copia Automation is a member of the World Economic Forum as a Technology Pioneer in Manufacturing.

For more information, visit www.copia.io .

