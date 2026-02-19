Copper Cane Unveils New Westhoff Pioneers Collection of Red Wine Blends

Crafted by Fifth-Generation Winemaker Joe Wagner, each Blend is a Celebration of his Family History and the Melting Pot of American Winemaking

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Cane Wines & Spirits is pleased to announce the Westhoff Pioneers Collection, an exclusive new line of historically-inspired red wine blends brought to the bottle by fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner. Inspired by his family's storied heritage, which dates back to the 19th Century in the French town of Westhoffen, the launch is a celebration of generations of grape growing, winemaking and the enduring spirit of immigrants that have come to America in search of new opportunities.

Beginning in the 1850's, Joe's family emigrated to the US from parts of central Europe, bringing with them the knowledge of grape growing and winemaking that were passed down from generation to generation. The Westhoff Pioneers is a tribute to how these different cultures and skills blended together to create the beginning of the American wine industry. It honors people from every corner of the world who came to achieve their dreams in America with nothing more than a vision and strong work ethic. These trailblazing individuals were not afraid of losing…they were afraid of not trying.

Each bottle of Westhoff Pioneers tells the story of the melting pot of traditions that have shaped American winemaking and culture. The collection consists of three red blends, each honoring a different part of Joe's roots, made with grapes grown in California coastal regions that naturally complement the inspiration behind the blends.

The Westhoff Pioneers "FRA" is a mix of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, inspired by the blends found in France's Rhône Valley. The grapes are grown in the coastal, yet warm pockets of Monterey, capturing the fresh and aromatic sensibilities of a Rhône blend transformed by California sunshine. The wine tastes of subtle rhubarb, boysenberries, rosemary, ripe and dark cherries, and herbs of Provence. We suggest pairing with roasted lamb and charred potatoes or skirt steak and chimichurri.





The Westhoff Pioneers "ITA" is a mix of Sagratino, Teroldego, Nero D'Avola, and Negro Amaro that are grown in Santa Barbara County. The region's long growing season and ocean-cooled afternoons allow the grapes to ripen fully while maintaining their natural acidity, mirroring the structure and vibrancy of Southern Italian reds. The Italian Blend includes flavors of plum, cocoa nibs, luxardo cherries, cassis, dried herbs, and blackberries. We suggest pairing with seared duck, pasta bolognese, or grilled chicken and roasted mushrooms.





The Westhoff Pioneers "USA" is comprised of Zinfandel, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Petit Sirah. Its roots in Sonoma are a nod to the foundation of California wine growing, where the combination of older vines, warm days, and cool nights creates a wine with plush dark fruits, spice, and richness. It tastes of dried cranberries, boysenberries, baking spices, cherries, cassis, and wild raspberries. We suggest pairing with a tri-tip, blue cheese burger or a grilled pork chop and potatoes.

"I'm immensely proud to be keeping my family history, and the history of American winemaking, alive through this collection," says Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wine & Spirits. "I can't think of a better time to share Westhoff Pioneers with the world than during the 250th anniversary of our country. These blends are inspired by generations of pioneering winemakers—people like my father, my grandfather, and countless other immigrants who traveled from around the world to help establish the California winemaking culture that we know today. Each bottle is an expression of those journeys, reflecting on a rich and diverse history while looking toward the future."

Each Westhoff Pioneers bottle features a label made of historical newspaper clippings from its region of inspiration and a brief explanation of the intention of the blend and its varietals. The collection ranges from $45-50, and more information can be found at quiltandco.com .

ABOUT COPPER CANE WINES & SPIRITS

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod toward his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing. Copper Cane Wine & Spirits' current portfolio includes Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, Böen by Belle Glos, Threadcount, Araciel, Islacalifa, Gryphon & Grain, Bishop's Eden, and Avrae.

