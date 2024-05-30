Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Named as Official Wine Partner for Select Teams Across Major League Baseball

By partnering with these major league teams, Copper Cane is disrupting the professional sports space, bringing premium wines to stadiums across the nation. As beverage and food programs continue to elevate at sports venues, Copper Cane believes fans are eager to enjoy luxury wines during the game and in turn are proud to offer their incredible selection for sports fans to enjoy.

"At Copper Cane, we pride ourselves on being disruptors and growing our brands in bold ways – going beyond the traditional wine world – but still remaining steadfast in our commitment to high quality craftsmanship from vineyard to bottle," says Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. "We are eager to continue building this multi-year relationship with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, New York Mets, San Diego Padres and Boston Red Sox, and we value our partners' support."

In-stadium branding opportunities are at the core of every sponsorship, and with millions of fans visiting stadiums across the country, fans are able to engage with and sample the portfolio. This lineup of elegant California and Oregon wines proves that ordering wine at a baseball game can be an elevated drinking experience. Guests can enjoy Copper Cane Wines at the Belle Glos Lounge, luxury suites, and other vendor locations throughout the stadiums.

Offerings include the following standouts from the portfolio: Napa Valley Quilt, the #1 $30-50 Cabernet Sauvignon in the US; Belle Glos, the #1 $30-50 Pinot Noir in the US, along with a variety of refreshing Chardonnays, Sauvignon Blancs, and Rosé that are ideal for summer.

About Copper Cane:

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. In 2006, he created Meiomi, a bold and robust Pinot Noir that disrupted the wine industry. The brand's success led to the largest non-asset wine sale in history, supporting Joe's dreams of launching Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod towards his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing.

SOURCE Copper Cane Wines & Spirits