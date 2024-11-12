Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Named Wine Partner of the Sacramento Kings

National Basketball Association's Sacramento Kings Will Carry a Lineup of Copper Cane Wines in the 2024-2025 Season

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Cane Wines & Spirits is excited to announce its official partnership with the Sacramento Kings as a proud sponsor for the 2024-2025 NBA season. Copper Cane Wines & Spirits offers a portfolio of premium wines that includes Belle Glos, Böen by Belle Glos, Elouan, Napa Valley Quilt, and Threadcount, each expressive and distinct wines from California to Oregon.

This partnership represents Copper Cane's continued expansion within the sports arena, following an announcement earlier this year announcing the brand as the official wine partner of select MLB teams including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves for the 2024 MLB season. As stadium food and beverage programs continue to elevate, Copper Cane sees an opportunity to change the way wine is consumed at sporting events and give fans the luxury wine experience they can get at a restaurant or at home, while watching their favorite sports team.

"I am so thrilled to continue expanding our sports partnerships with the Sacramento Kings," said Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. "At Copper Cane, it's important for us to not only ensure that good wine can be enjoyed by all, but also reach new audiences. Our partnership with the Kings will help us achieve both this season."

Fans attending Kings games at Golden 1 Center will be able to enjoy Copper Cane's premium wines at various locations throughout the arena, including a Belle Glos wine cellar near section 120 and a Böen by Belle Glos wine cart near section 107. Whether relaxing in luxury suites or enjoying a game-day glass at one of the arena's bars, fans will have the chance to elevate their experience with Copper Cane's lineup of wines.

"We are delighted to announce Copper Cane Wines & Spirits as a wine partner of the Sacramento Kings," said Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart. "We look forward to giving Kings fans a new portfolio of wines to elevate their game-day experience."

Offerings at Golden 1 Center include the following standouts from the portfolio: Napa Valley Quilt, the #1 $30-50 Cabernet Sauvignon in the US*; Belle Glos, the #1 $30-50 Pinot Noir in the US, along with a variety of refreshing Chardonnays and Sauvignon Blancs.

ABOUT COPPER CANE WINES & SPIRITS

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod towards his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing. Copper Cane Wine & Spirits' current portfolio includes Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, Böen, Elouan, Steorra, Beran, Carne Humana, Islacalifa, Gryphon & Grain, Bishop's Eden, and Avrae.

*AC Nielsen 26 weeks ending 10/05/24

