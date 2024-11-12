Copper Cane Wines & Spirits Named Wine Partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning

National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning Will Carry a Lineup of Copper Cane Wines in the 2024-2025 Season

NAPA VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Cane Wines & Spirits is excited to announce its official partnership with the Tampa Bay Lightning as a proud sponsor for the 2024-2025 NHL season. Copper Cane Wines & Spirits offers a portfolio of premium wines that includes Belle Glos, Böen by Belle Glos, Elouan, Napa Valley Quilt, and Threadcount, each expressive and distinct wines from California to Oregon.

This partnership represents Copper Cane's continued expansion within the sports arena, following an announcement earlier this year announcing the brand as the official wine partner of select MLB teams including the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers, San Diego Padres, and Atlanta Braves for the 2024 MLB season. As stadium food and beverage programs continue to elevate, Copper Cane sees an opportunity to change the way wine is consumed at sporting events and give fans the luxury wine experience they can get at a restaurant or at home, while watching their favorite sports team.

"At Copper Cane, we're passionate about breaking boundaries and introducing wine to new and exciting environments like professional sports," said Joe Wagner, founder of Copper Cane Wines & Spirits. "We are thrilled to partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning and look forward to bringing our wines to their dedicated fan base for this upcoming season."

Fans attending Lightning games at AMALIE Arena will be able to enjoy Copper Cane's premium wines at various locations throughout the arena, including a Belle Glos wine bar located near section 206. Whether relaxing in luxury suites or enjoying a game-day glass at one of the arena's bars, fans will have the chance to elevate their experience with Copper Cane's lineup of wines.

"We are delighted to welcome Copper Cane Wines & Spirits as a new wine partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning," said George Raub, General Manager of Delaware North, the hospitality team behind AMALIE Arena's F&B programming. "Their extensive portfolio of premium wines has enriched our existing offerings and will provide fans with an enhanced wine experience in all areas of the arena."

Offerings at AMALIE Arena include the following standouts from the portfolio: Napa Valley Quilt, the #1 $30-50 Cabernet Sauvignon in the US*; Belle Glos, the #1 $30-50 Pinot Noir in the US, along with other varietals such as Sauvignon Blanc, Rose and Chardonnay.

About Copper Cane Wines & Spirits

The renowned collection of wines is shaped by legendary fifth-generation winemaker Joe Wagner, who has been immersed in the industry his entire life, learning the ropes from his father who co-founded the iconic Caymus Vineyards in 1972. Since starting Copper Cane in 2014, Joe has launched numerous new wines, each with a distinct nod toward his personal style as he takes a hands-on approach to cultivation, winemaking, and marketing. Copper Cane Wine & Spirits' current portfolio includes Belle Glos, Napa Valley Quilt, Böen by Belle Glos, Elouan, Threadcount, Islacalifa, Gryphon & Grain, Bishop's Eden, and Avrae.

About Vinik Sports Group/Tampa Bay Lightning/AMALIE Arena:

Vinik Sports Group (VSG) is an entity established by Jeff Vinik to manage the three-time Stanley Cup Champion Tampa Bay Lightning (2004, 2020, 2021) of the National Hockey League and hold the leasehold rights to AMALIE Arena, the 19,092-seat downtown Tampa home in which the team plays its games. The venue opened in 1996 and became AMALIE Arena in September 2014 when the family-owned, Tampa Bay-based AMALIE Oil Company partnered with Vinik and the Lightning. Since 2010, Vinik has led a complete brand and business transformation of the Lightning and the arena, featuring a mostly private renovation of the publicly owned facility. Doug Ostrover and Marc Lipschultz joined the expanded ownership group of Vinik Sports Group in 2024, alongside Arctos, which initially joined in 2021. In addition to owning the Lightning and managing AMALIE Arena, Vinik Sports Group, through TBSE, manages the Yuengling Center on the campus at the University of South Florida, while also managing multi-media rights for USF Athletics.

*AC Nielsen 26 weeks ending 10/05/24

SOURCE Copper Cane Wines & Spirits