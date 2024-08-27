Copper-Clad Steel Conductors Secure Power Grids for Over a Century

Initially, Copperweld CCS was used to strengthen ground rods while improving corrosion resistance. Because of these advantages, Copperweld CCS quickly became a popular grounding and structural solution in some of the most unforgiving environments on the planet. Today, with over 100 years of service in the field, Copperweld CCS grounding conductors — now known as Copperweld Century™ — are legendary for their ability to stand strong against the elements, endure decades of wear, and deter copper thieves.

Copperweld Century Applications:

Up to 1.5x Stronger

Copperweld Century conductors are widely known for their superior break-load performance. Century is frequently installed in situations that require increased strength, such as high-moisture substation ground grids and long-span aerial applications.

Corrosion Resistance

Copperweld CCS has been used in buried grounding applications for over a century. Several top-tier utilities recently examined CCS in their substation ground grids and discovered that Copperweld CCS products resisted corrosion enough to meet ASTM B910 construction specifications, even after decades of service in buried applications. In 2017, a buried sample of Century™ 7 No. 5 was unearthed after 50 years of service, showing no evidence of compromising corrosion.

Improved Fatigue Endurance

Grounding conductors are susceptible to stresses which can cause conductors to fatigue and break over time. Copperweld Century products provide up to 5x the fatigue-resistance of alternative copper conductors.

Reduced Theft Incentives

CCS's steel core makes it extremely difficult to cut with standard tools; thieves immediately know they aren't dealing with copper wire. And, unlike copper, Century CCS grounding conductors have very little scrap value to a recycler, reducing incentives for copper thieves.

Made in the USA

Copperweld Century products have been made in the USA for over 100 years using high-quality steel and oxygen-free copper to provide superior reliability.

Copperweld Century Product Offering:

Century products are available in over 100 standard sizes and configurations that are engineered to balance strength, electrical performance, and flexibility. Below is a lineup of Copperweld's most popular Century products and their copper equivalent based on ground fault performance. Each of these Century products provides superior break-load strength.

Key Century Products:

Century Finish Options:

Other ways to harden your power grid

In addition to Century products, Copperweld also offers ArcAngel high-performance CCS grounding conductors and Stingray CCS transformer riser wire.

ArcAngel is a superior CCS grounding conductor for substation grounding applications where electrical performance is critical and flexibility is needed, while still offering all the benefits of Century products.

Stingray is a an easy-to-install, covered, flexible, high-voltage CCS transformer riser wire, designed for animal protection and wildfire mitigation resulting from incidental contact.

