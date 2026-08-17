Copper Intelligence Releases New Drill Core Data from Butembo Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Intelligence (OTCID: CUAI) released new data of drill core from its ongoing exploration program at the Butembo Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), providing an enhanced overview of the geological material recovered from the project area.

Highlights:

Drilling demonstrates strong near-surface grade profile

Expansion drilling extends mineralization at Butembo by 200 meters to over 300 meters

Native copper and Cuprite intersected over 5 meters in BCDD-006

Mineralization remains open along strike

The initial drilling results from the Butembo Copper Project in eastern DRC have successfully confirmed the presence of a mineralized copper-bearing structure over an initial 300m strike length, with the first six drill holes spaced 50m apart along strike and all intersecting copper mineralization.

Drilling returned significant copper intersections including:

BCDD-001 (Along Strike):

7.55m of 5.39% Cu from surface

Including 0.5m of 18.77% Cu from 2m

and 0.55m of 11.05% Cu from 7m

BCDD-002 (Along Strike):

3.00m of 1.89% Cu from 19.71m

BCDD-004 (Along Strike):

6.00m of 0.74% Cu from 6m

BCDD-005 (Along Strike):

5.20m of 0.90% Cu from 4m

BCDD-006 (Along Strike):

29.1m of 1.28% Cu from 1m

Including 3m of 7.86% Cu from 6m, including cuprite and native copper intersections

BCDD-007 (Along Strike):

16m of 1.65% Cu from 23m

Including 0.8m of 13.30% Cu from 23m

Averages over these six boreholes indicate an average vertical thickness of 7.6m grading 2.4% Cu

The last two holes have extended the depth of mineralization well below 20 meters with further drilling planned on a north - easterly strike aimed at confirming continuity along strike.

The presence of copper oxide minerals such as malachite and azurite plus a typical range of copper sulphides including chalcopyrite and bornite - points to a significant copper bearing system that has undergone varying degrees of oxidization, remobilization and presents some evidence of supergene enrichment.

Drilling is now being extended along strike to test the continuity and potential scale of the mineralization and to determine whether the high-grade zones persist along this trend. Additional Drill holes 8 through 11 are expected to yield results by the end of August 2026 with promising anecdotal observations at present.

About Copper Intelligence

Copper Intelligence (OTCID: CUAI) is a dedicated US Company operating in Africa aggregating assets in the DRC's highest grade copper deposits in the world.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical facts, such as plans, projections or expectations relating to future exploration and production work in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The words "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "could," "to be," "potential," "assumptions," "guidance," "forecasts," "future," "pursues," "initiatives," "objectives," "opportunities," "strategy" and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements.

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Media Contact:

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SOURCE Copper Intelligence