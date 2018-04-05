Copper Mountain Technologies Launches Scalable 5G Test Solution With New Frequency Extender for 18 to 54 GHz

INDIANAPOLIS, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Copper Mountain Technologies launches their new FET1854 extenders with frequency range from 18 to 54 GHz. This product is an addition to the existing CobaltFx mmWave frequency extension system already used by many telecommunications and consumer electronics companies.

With the launch of the new FET1854 extenders, the CobaltFx system will allow engineers to build a scalable and affordable 5G testing solution. Anchored by a 2- or 4-port 9 or 20 GHz USB vector network analyzer, CobaltFx includes extenders in multiple frequency bands: 18 to 54 GHz, 50 to 75 GHz, 60 to 90 GHz and 75 to 110 GHz. Frequency extension is a standard software feature.

Copper Mountain Technologies' VNAs include an RF measurement module and a software application which runs on a Windows PC, laptop or tablet, connecting to the measurement hardware via USB interface. The user can take advantage of the latest OS, processing power, larger display and reliable performance of an external PC, as well as lower total cost of ownership and simplified maintenance of the analyzer. The result is a faster, more effective test process that fits into the modern workspace in lab, production, field and secure testing environments.

About Copper Mountain Technologies

Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers all over the world. The company was created in 2011 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana, with sales offices in Singapore and Miami.

Copper Mountain Technologies provides a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedance. CMT VNAs are used for RF and Microwave applications from 9 kHz to 110 GHz by engineers in industries like defense, automotive, materials measurement, medical, broadcasting and telecommunications. CMT customers range from government and defense agencies and contractors, like NASA, United States Armed Forces, Canadian DoD and law enforcement, to universities, mid-size manufacturers, like Reactel and PCTEL, and small companies with just a few employees.

Contact

For more information about this product, please contact:

Rebecca Wilson, Marketing & Communications Manager

Office: (317) 222-5400

rebecca.w@coppermountaintech.com

FET1854 Frequency Extender Module

FET1854 Frequency Extender Module Rear Image

FET1854 Frequency Extender Module

This product can be placed on its side for easier connection to a DUT.

FET1854 Frequency Extenders in use with a Cobalt USB VNA

There are four Cobalt USB VNAs from Copper Mountain Technologies that are compatible with the CobaltFx frequency extenders.

