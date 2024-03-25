Copper Option Open Interest Surpasses 200,000 for the First Time Ever

CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that open interest in Copper options surpassed 200,000 contracts for the first time ever after achieving several consecutive daily open interest records.

"In today's uncertain environment, market participants are turning to the robust on-screen liquidity of our options markets to express their views on copper, a key bellwether of the global economy," said Jin Hennig, Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "This open interest milestone reflects strong global demand for these products as clients work to effectively manage their industrial metals price risk around the world."

Five of the top five open interest Copper option (HX) records have occurred over each of the last five trading days, including:

Monday, March 18 : 190,504 contracts

: 190,504 contracts Tuesday, March 19 : 194,111 contracts

: 194,111 contracts Wednesday, March 20 : 199,341 contracts

: 199,341 contracts Thursday, March 21 : 203,675 contracts

: 203,675 contracts Friday, March 22 : 209,994 contracts

On March 13, 2024 Copper options also achieved a single daily volume record of 52,578 contracts traded, doubling the previous record of 25,010 contracts traded on May 10, 2021.

Copper options are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit www.cmegroup.com/copperoptions .

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates , equity indexes , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

