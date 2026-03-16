CopperPoint Announces Appointment of Mark Woods as Senior Vice President, Head of Product

Strategic hire underscores CopperPoint's commitment to advancing product strategy and expanding its national footprint

PHOENIX, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies today announced that Mark Woods has joined the organization as Senior Vice President, Head of Product. In this role, Woods will report to John Carey, Executive Vice President, Chief Underwriting Officer, and will lead the integration of underwriting product and systems, guide geographic and product expansion strategies, and advance CopperPoint's ongoing investments in analytics and business intelligence.

Mark Woods

Woods brings more than 18 years insurance experience across product, underwriting, risk management, analytics, and technology driven solutions. During his tenure at Travelers, he held key leadership roles in product management, platform, third party data, catastrophe risk management, and underwriting automation. Most recently, he served as Vice President, Portfolio Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to CopperPoint," said Kellen Booher, President & CEO-Elect. "His depth of experience, innovative leadership, and proven ability to deliver results will play a pivotal role in further advancing our product capabilities and enhancing our overall customer experience."

Woods holds a bachelor's degree from Providence College and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He was also a founding Board member of the Colorado FAIR Plan, a program that expands access to property coverage for homeowners and businesses unable to secure insurance through traditional markets.

"CopperPoint's strong foundation, strategic vision, and culture of innovation make it an inspiring place to be," said Woods. "I look forward to working with the team to build upon exciting momentum and support continued growth. By expanding our products, platform, and use of analytics, we will deliver even greater value to the agents and businesses we serve."

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies



Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing footprint in the United States, CopperPoint is positioned to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers and customers. It has $5.27 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.84 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies