CopperPoint Insurance Companies to Add Countrywide Surety Capabilities, Platform with Acquisition of General Indemnity Group

The acquisition will strengthen CopperPoint's specialty service offerings and establish countrywide operations

PHOENIX, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Company ("CopperPoint"), a leading Arizona-based specialty provider of workers' compensation and commercial insurance solutions, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire General Indemnity Group (GIG) and its subsidiaries, including United Casualty & Surety Insurance Company (UCS), industry-leading surety placement platform BOSS Bonds, and SuretyBonds.Market, a proprietary technology platform developed by GIG, from Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE: BOC). General Indemnity Group and its subsidiaries specialize in commercial surety solutions and contract surety bonds, serving policyholders in all 50 states and Washington D.C.

The acquisition, CopperPoint's third in the last decade, builds on the company's specialty and service focus, adds top-tier talent and additional product availability, and establishes countrywide operations to further serve the company's policyholders and key limited distribution partners.

"This is a significant milestone in our organization's continued growth story," said Kellen Booher, President & CEO of the CopperPoint family of insurance companies. "We're proud to welcome GIG's incredibly talented team, and we are very pleased to add commercial and contract surety capabilities to our growing portfolio of risk management and service offerings. Doing so on a countrywide basis will allow us to meet more of our policyholders' and long-standing distribution partners' needs wherever they operate, particularly in our construction business where we have significant expertise and scale. We look forward to partnering with the entire GIG team to build together on their decade-long track record of growth and innovation, fueled by the same kinds of investments in people, partnerships, and platforms that CopperPoint has long prioritized."

"We are thrilled to join forces with CopperPoint and bring our comprehensive surety services and expertise to a broader platform," said Dave Herman, President of GIG. "This partnership gives us access to significant resources and financial strength, complementary scale in major markets and industry segments, and CopperPoint's deep broker and agency relationships. Together, we are well-positioned to provide even greater value to our customers and partners."

Founded in 2015, GIG has built a strong reputation for innovation and digital transformation within the surety sector. The GIG office in Boston will become a core anchor of CopperPoint's growing operations and will continue to serve as a key regional hub.

CopperPoint is proud to be entering this next chapter in its 100-year history with strength and momentum. Founded in 1925 as the Arizona Workers' Compensation state fund, CopperPoint became a mutual insurance company in 2013 and has evolved to become a leading specialty insurer. CopperPoint's headquarters will remain in Phoenix, Arizona.

The acquisition of GIG is subject to regulatory approvals and the parties anticipate closing to occur before year-end.

About CopperPoint Insurance Companies

CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing footprint in the United States, CopperPoint is positioned to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and policyholders. It has $5.27 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of over $1.97 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

About General Indemnity Group

Founded in 2015, General Indemnity Group is a leading provider of contract and commercial surety solutions. Through its subsidiaries, including UCS and BOSS Bonds, GIG delivers innovative, technology-driven services to agents and customers across the United States. GIG is committed to excellence, growth, and expanding access to surety solutions nationwide.

SOURCE CopperPoint Insurance Companies