CopperSmith® and Kate Smith Unveil French Country Kitchen Transformation

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World CopperSmith, Inc., a national leader in custom architectural metalwork, today announced a striking French country kitchen renovation designed by Kate Smith. Featuring CopperSmith's handcrafted CX4 brass range hood as the focal point, the project showcases the growing demand for luxury and elegance, combined with modern functionality, in residential design.

Interior Designer, Kate Smith

Smith, a Connecticut-based designer, reimagined her 1990s-era home as a light-filled haven inspired by the kitchens of the French countryside. Clean and crisp white cabinetry, marble countertops, and a classic tile backsplash are the foundation, while refinished hardwood floors in a harlequin pattern add playful sophistication. Pops of soft blue, from pendant lighting to seating, give personality without overwhelming the serene palette.

In the center of the kitchen stands CopperSmith's CX4 brass range hood, chosen for both its beauty and practicality.

"I wanted something as refined as the range but that didn't compete," said Smith. "The brass finish of CopperSmith's CX4 gives the kitchen a warm, elegant presence while still letting the other elements breathe. It's timeless, functional, and completely personal."

The transformation goes along with a broader industry trend: homeowners are investing in custom statement pieces that age gracefully with their homes. The National Kitchen & Bath Association reports that kitchen remodeling is the leading segment of the $522 billion U.S. home improvement market, with premium finishes, such as brass and custom metalwork, among the top trends of today.

From concealed appliances that preserve clean lines to cabinetry accented with brass hardware, Smith's design philosophy emphasizes details that lift function into a work of art. Even the custom pendant lights, wrapped in Schumacher fabric, are part of her belief that design should be both deeply personal and universally inviting.

"This project reflects exactly what CopperSmith was built to do: enable designers and homeowners to create spaces that last," said Ryan M. Grambart, Founder & CEO of World CopperSmith, Inc. "Kate's French country kitchen shows how a handcrafted range hood can set the tone for an entire home: classic yet forward-looking."

CopperSmith also covered the project in a short film , where Smith walks viewers through her renovated kitchen and shares her design philosophy. It's part of the company's ongoing effort to show how custom craftsmanship and digital design come together in real homes. With its proven blend of tradition and innovation, Smith's project transformed her home, illustrating how custom craftsmanship can redefine the heart of the modern household.

About World CopperSmith, Inc.

World CopperSmith, Inc . is a Minneapolis-based design and technology company transforming how custom architectural products are created and delivered. Through its advanced digital design tools and global manufacturing network, CopperSmith helps builders, designers, and homeowners to bring their unique visions to life.

SOURCE World CopperSmith, Inc