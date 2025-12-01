World CopperSmith, Inc. and Designer Anna Dinger Reveal Modern Farmhouse Kitchen Transformation

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- World CopperSmith, Inc., a national leader in custom architectural metalwork, has partnered with Philadelphia-based designer Anna Dinger of One Twenty-One Designs to deliver a modern farmhouse kitchen that blends rustic charm with contemporary sophistication. Centered around CopperSmith's Classic CX2 Range Hood, the project is an example of the rising trend of kitchens as luxury showpieces and functional gathering spaces.

Anna Dinger, Interior Designer

The Philadelphia renovation highlights why kitchen remodeling remains a dominant force in the U.S. home improvement market. According to recent reports, major kitchen remodels can increase a home's resale value by as much as $80,000. Today's homeowners are making spaces that reflect personal taste, support daily living, and offer a warm backdrop for entertaining.

Interior designer Anna Dinger, known for her welcoming yet sophisticated approach, led the transformation. With nearly a decade of experience in kitchen and bath design, she worked closely with the homeowners to balance modern amenities with farmhouse character.

"Our goal was to create a luxurious yet practical space," said Dinger. "The CopperSmith CX2 hood became the perfect anchor. It's understated yet powerful, beautifully crafted, and a seamless fit with the BlueStar range and Brizo fixtures."

The kitchen features high-performance appliances, premium hardware, and Serena & Lily lighting, but the handcrafted CX2 hood takes center stage. Its stainless construction and customizable finish options, from antique brass to moss green, lets homeowners customize aesthetics and function. The five-sided design has efficient air filtration and boasts the antibacterial properties of copper, for hygiene and durability.

"This project shows how custom craftsmanship can transform a home," said Ryan M. Grambart, Founder & CEO of World CopperSmith, Inc. "With our combination of artisan metalwork and advanced design tools and tech, we help designers like Anna make their visions a reality."

The collaboration is part of a broader shift in the remodeling industry, including the rise of modern farmhouse style. With natural textures, warm finishes, and flexible layouts, this style works for homeowners who want comfort and elegance. CopperSmith shows how custom metalwork can alter key focal points, such as stainless steel range hoods , into defining design statements.

The project also underscores CopperSmith's unique value proposition: nearly every product is made-to-order, from dimensions, finishes, to ventilation systems, and the company's customization process means a perfect fit for each home. Homeowners and designers can experiment with CopperSmith's digital configurator to visualize products before installation.

With Dinger's design expertise and CopperSmith's craftsmanship, the Philadelphia kitchen is now a culinary hub and a family gathering place: a modern farmhouse that provides warmth, practicality, and style.

About World CopperSmith, Inc.

World CopperSmith , Inc. is a Minneapolis-based design and technology company transforming how custom architectural products are created and delivered. By combining advanced digital design tools with a global manufacturing network, CopperSmith empowers builders, designers, and homeowners to bring bold, timeless visions to life.

