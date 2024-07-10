Copperweld Awarded Manufacturer of the Year by DR Horton

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Copperweld is proud to announce that it has received the 2024 Manufacturer of the Year award from DR Horton. This award acknowledges Copperweld's commitment to providing innovative solutions to the new home construction industry and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of its entire team.

The DR Horton Manufacturer of the Year award is known for recognizing trade partners who go above and beyond to bring value and partnership to both DR Horton and its homeowners.

Copperweld proudly receives 2024 Manufacturer of the Year award from America's largest home builder, DR Horton.

"Copperweld does not just make a product - they actively engage with D.R. Horton, our electricians, and our local inspectors during the entire homebuilding process. The Copperweld team is a true partner in every sense of the word, which is why they were named our 2024 Manufacturer of the Year."

Adam Dunnam, DR Horton, Vice President of National Purchasing

"Receiving this prestigious recognition from the nation's largest builder is an absolute honor and a testament to the commitment and dedication of Copperweld to support DR Horton with its strategy of delivering quality and affordability to the residential construction industry. We are humbled by the recognition and look forward to continuing our support of bringing affordable and sustainable solutions to the housing market."

Dustin Smith, Copperweld, Chief Commercial Officer

