Coppin State University Celebrates the Class of 2026 During 126th Commencement Ceremony

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks Delivers Inspiring Keynote Address

BALTIMORE, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coppin State University celebrated the achievements, resilience, and promise of the Class of 2026 during its 126th Commencement Ceremony on Friday, May 22, 2026, as more than 300 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degrees were conferred on the campus of Baltimore's Hometown University.

Graduates, families, faculty, staff, alumni, elected officials, and supporters gathered in the Physical Education Complex Arena to honor this year's graduating class and celebrate the transformational power of education, perseverance, and community.

U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks delivered the keynote address, encouraging graduates to lead with courage, purpose, and integrity as they begin the next chapter of their lives and careers.

"Go out into this world, and take up some space. We need you in every room where power is assembled," said Alsobrooks.

Anthony L. Jenkins, PhD, President of Coppin State University, congratulated graduates and reflected on the university's continued momentum in student success, enrollment growth, and institutional transformation.

"Today is a celebration of perseverance, purpose, and possibility," said Jenkins. "The Class of 2026 represents the very best of Coppin State University. Our graduates leave this institution prepared to lead, innovate, serve, and make meaningful contributions to their communities and professions."

The Class of 2026 included first-generation college students, veterans, working professionals, parents, researchers, scholars, and student leaders representing a broad range of academic disciplines, including health sciences, education, business, STEM, liberal arts, and criminal justice.

During commencement, Coppin also recognized members of the Class of 1976 as Golden Graduates, celebrating 50 years since their graduation and honoring their enduring commitment to the university and future generations of Coppin Eagles.

Commencement by the Numbers:

• 339 total degrees conferred

• 291 bachelor's degrees

• 45 master's degrees

• 3 doctoral degrees

Student Success Highlights:

Today, we celebrate graduates like William Erik Tonnessen, who returned to Coppin after a 24-year absence to fulfill a promise he made to his mother before her passing — a promise to finish the degree he began nearly three decades ago. While serving our city for 18 years as a lieutenant with the Baltimore City Fire Department, he returned to this campus, earned Dean's List honors, and completed the journey he refused to leave unfinished.

We celebrate graduates like Ayreonna Terry, who turned pain into purpose. After experiencing homelessness, personal loss, and years away from school, she balanced motherhood, work, service, and academics to earn her degree in social work. Her story reminds us that circumstances do not define destiny.

We celebrate graduates like Lawrence Young, who returned to college with a mission to create conversations around mental wellness, healing, and hope. Through leadership, scholarship, and service, he showed what it means to uplift a community by helping people feel seen, heard, and valued.

And we celebrate graduates like Angel Love, a first-generation college scholar who built a legacy of excellence here at Coppin. Graduating Summa Cum Laude with a 4.0 GPA, she demonstrated that leadership is not simply about achievement, but about service, mentorship, and opening doors for others.

Watch the commencement video: Coppin State University Commencement 2026

Media Contact:

CherRae Dickerson

[email protected]

410.951.6548

Dr. B. Keith Coleman

[email protected]

410.951.3000

SOURCE Coppin State University