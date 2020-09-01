Copy & Camera Technologies Completes Merger with Novatech, Inc.

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copy & Camera Technologies has now completed the final stage of merging with Nashville based office technology provider Novatech, Inc. "I'm happy to share that we will now fully migrate all branding of Copy & Camera Technologies over to the Novatech name and logo," said Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing at Novatech.

Positive Customer Impact

Novatech Logo - Tag

Customers in Louisiana and Texas will now have access to the expanded Novatech portfolio of Managed Office Solutions, which includes Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud, and Managed Security, while still enjoying the same local numbers, local presence, and personalized service.

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide office technology provider. The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service provides, hardware dealers, and more. Offering a full portfolio of hardware, software, and services. Novatech simplifies and streamlines the office technology experience for today's business.

