Cora Expands Period Care Portfolio with Two New Products

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cora, a leading provider of natural period care, is excited to introduce two new product launches. Launching on Earth Day in the name of sustainability, The Applicator-Free Tampon offers first of its kind sleek, pocket-sized protection made from 100% organic cotton. The highly requested Less-is-More Thong Liner arrives shortly after on April 28th, exclusively at Target.

These innovations reflect Cora's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of modern consumers by combining comfort, body confidence, and sustainability.

The Less-Is-More Thong Liner

Designed for thong wearers, this ultra-thin liner offers discreet, flexible protection for daily use, light days, or backup support. While thong liners are a top-performing category, clean ingredient options have been limited…until now.

The liner features a thong-friendly silhouette, edge-to-edge adhesive with stay-put wings, and a 100% organic cotton topsheet for breathable comfort. A quick-absorbing core helps keep users feeling fresh throughout the day. Made without chlorine, fragrance, or dyes, it is hypoallergenic and dermatologically tested.

Availability: Exclusively at Target stores nationwide and online beginning April 28, 2026.

The Applicator-Free Tampon

Cora also introduces a first-of-its-kind applicator-free tampon that expands widthwise to fit your body's shape—the most popular tampon shape on the market.

Made with 100% organic cotton, including the core and string, the tampon is made without chlorine, dyes, and pesticides. A smooth outer layer made from organic cotton enhances comfort, while a rounded tip allows for easier insertion. The W-style design expands widthwise to provide reliable leak protection.

By eliminating the plastic applicator, the product offers a more environmentally conscious option that remains intuitive and effective.

Availability: Available in light, regular, super, and super plus absorbencies on April 22, 2026.

About Cora: Cora is a leading provider of clean ingredient period and bladder care products that provide comfort through the uncomfortable. The brand's portfolio includes tampons, pads, and liners made with organic cotton and reusable options such as cups and discs. With every Cora purchase, the company provides period products and body literacy resources to people who might otherwise go without. Cora has given over 24 million period products to individuals in need around the world, including in the United States, Kenya, India, and Europe. Cora's products are available at Cora.life and at national retailers such as Target, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Amazon. For more information, visit www.cora.life.

SOURCE Cora