CORA Physical Therapy Partners with Medsender AI to Revolutionize Admin

Partnership with All-in-One Healthcare IT Platform Offers Healthcare Practices a Solution to Streamline Routine Workflows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CORA Physical Therapy ("CORA"), a leading national operator of 250+ outpatient physical therapy clinics, has partnered with Medsender, the leading provider of AI document automation tools for healthcare, to streamline its administrative processes with AI across all locations.

Medsender and Cora partnership

Studies have shown that administrative expenses account for 15% to 25% of national healthcare expenditures. Furthermore, a third of physicians spend 20 hours or more a week on paperwork and administrative tasks. By leveraging Medsender's cutting-edge AI platform, CORA aims to automate data entry and routing of faxes using Medsender AI.

"Our staff was spending countless hours each day manually reading, typing, and uploading faxes to where they belong," said Ahmad Malik, CIO of CORA Physical Therapy. "Using Medsender AI, we can free our staff from these repetitive steps and ensure we schedule patients for care faster than ever before and receive the most efficient care possible. The transition to Medsender was an exceptionally smooth process. We look forward to automating additional processes using the AI-based data identification and extraction by Medsender."

With a proven track record of implementing cutting-edge technology, CORA's selection of Medsender demonstrates their commitment to improving patient care and reducing the administrative burden on their staff," said Zain Qayyum, Co-Founder & Co-CEO at Medsender. "With this partnership, CORA has poised itself to achieve greater efficiency in their document management processes, allowing their staff to focus more on patient care.

Medsender's innovative document platform harnesses the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline the sending, receiving, and processing of medical documents. With 100% HIPAA-compliant technology, Medsender categorizes incoming faxes and securely extracts vital patient information, eliminating staff needing to process faxes manually. Medsender also integrates with pre-existing Electronic Medical Records (EMRs), creating a seamless filing experience.

Switching to Medsender allowed CORA to save 30% on fax costs and reduce time spent on manual fax processing by an estimated 20% using Medsender AI.

The collaboration between CORA Physical Therapy and Medsender aligns with the healthcare industry's ongoing transformation towards digitalization and automation. By integrating Medsender's advanced automation platform, CORA aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce the risk of manual errors, and enhance overall patient care.

About Medsender

Medsender is the leading AI platform trusted by healthcare providers to reduce administrative burdens with turn-key automation. Medsender applies artificial intelligence to sync data from unstructured sources, such as faxes, into the corresponding patient charts, eliminating manual, repetitive tasks. For more information, visit www.medsender.com .

About CORA

CORA Physical Therapy, Inc. (www.coraphysicaltherapy.com) is an outpatient rehabilitation company that uses proven clinical practices and cost-effective treatment protocols to return patients to their jobs and lifestyles as soon as possible. Their clinics offer a complete range of treatment, including outpatient physical therapy and general rehabilitation, worker's compensation therapy, sports and auto injury rehabilitation, and rehabilitation for seniors. CORA operates over 250 clinics in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin, including specialty clinics under the Body Gears brand.

Media Contact:

Medsender

[email protected]

CORA Physical Therapy

[email protected]

SOURCE Medsender