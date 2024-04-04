Medsender Unveils Groundbreaking AI Referral Processing to Transform Healthcare Operations

Medsender's AI Medical Assistant automatically reads referrals, creates patient charts in the EHR, validates insurance, and schedules appointments.

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medsender, an AI-powered workflow automation solution for healthcare providers, today announced the launch of its Referral Processing solution. In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) is pivotal in reshaping workflows, the introduction of Medsender's new AI Referral Processing system marks a significant leap towards enhancing efficiency and accuracy in healthcare operations.

The challenges of referral management, including the manual data entry and lack of efficient automation tools, have long plagued healthcare practices, leading to inefficiencies and errors. Medsender addresses these issues with an AI medical assistant for referral detection, insurance validation, and appointment scheduling. The utilization of AI in automating the referral process ensures rapid scheduling, diminishing wait times, and boosting patient satisfaction. By streamlining data entry and enhancing the visibility of referral trends, Medsender is set to redefine referral management.

"The evolution of our AI technology means referrals can now be processed in 10 seconds instead of 10 minutes, heralding unprecedented efficiency in the healthcare industry," said Zain Qayyum, CEO and Founder of Medsender, emphasizing the transformative potential of the AI Medical Assistant.

Medsender's new AI features help:

Detect incoming referrals from any source

incoming referrals from any source Create new patient charts in the EHR

new patient charts in the EHR Schedule appointments and send confirmations

appointments and send confirmations Reporting and analytics on referral processing

Medsender invites healthcare providers to join this revolutionary movement. With a quick and simple integration process, customers can begin utilizing AI-powered referral processing within 15 minutes, allowing them to focus on what matters most—exceptional patient care.

Experience the transformative power of AI Referral Processing by signing up at medsender.com .

About Medsender

Medsender is the leading AI platform trusted by healthcare providers to reduce administrative burdens with turnkey automation. Medsender applies artificial intelligence to sync data from unstructured sources, such as faxes, into the corresponding patient charts, eliminating manual tasks. For more information, visit www.medsender.com.

For further information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Medsender