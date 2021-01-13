coralbay.tv Integrates Zixi for Software Based Live Playout

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zixi, the industry leader for enabling dependable, live broadcast-quality video over any-IP, and award winning architect of the Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP), today announced a partnership with coralbay.tv, a market leading provider of real-time playout, workflow and content preparation solutions for both cloud and the facility that has integrated the SDVP in their coralPlay software playout offering.

coralbay.tv has developed a new generation of software-based playout product using the latest cloud technologies, utilizing microservices, docker containers and Kubernetes for deployment and orchestration. Its flagship product, coralPlay, replicates all the functionality of older hardware playout products, such as video servers, graphics devices, subtitle inserters, and switchers. Unlike traditional solutions, coralPlay offers additional flexibility in where it can be hosted, the ability to offer a wide range of I/O, and the ability to play out a wide range of wrappers and formats. The software can scale from one to hundreds of channels and can be launched within minutes without the need for complex re-wiring or having to take the system down to perform software updates. Channels can also be decommissioned easily after use to save resource costs.

With coralPlay integration of the SDVP, broadcasters can seamlessly shift towards software-based infrastructure while maintaining all the functionality and reliability of older hardware-based playout solutions allowing their video pipelines to improve the reliability of signal distribution between the pipeline and either AWS MediaConnect or Zixi Receivers for hosting in other clouds. Using Zixi's unique technology, coralPlay users can realize secure, ultra-low latency and error-free live content delivery over IP with up to 45% packet loss recovery.

"As the default standard for live linear IP video, our customers from around the world have been asking for Zixi support by name," said Peter Hajittofi, CEO, coralaby.tv. "The Zixi partnership provides flawless IP video transport at scale, with the advanced analytics required for professional broadcast."

"coralbay.tv is delivering innovative solutions to the market and the world's biggest broadcasters," said John Wastcoat, SVP Strategic Alliances and Marketing, Zixi. "The coralPlay integration gives them not only the most advanced software-based playout features, but also the highest quality of experience improving customer retention."

Zixi and coralbay.tv will be presenting an overview and demonstrating the integrated offering on Tuesday, February 2nd at 11 AM EST/4 PM UK. Please click here Real-time Playout in the Cloud to register for the webinar.

About Zixi

Zixi provides a cloud based and on-premises Software-Defined Video Platform that enables reliable broadcast-quality video delivery over any IP network, any protocol, any cloud provider and any edge device. The company offers technologies for broadcasters, enterprises, over-the-top video providers, and mobile service providers around the world. The Zixi Platform makes it easy and economical for media companies to source, manage, localize, and distribute live events and 24/7 live linear channels in broadcast QoS, securely and at scale, using any form of IP network or Hybrid IP environments. Zixi provides enhanced control in large complex networks with ZEN Master, a live video orchestration and telemetry control plane that provides visual tools to configure, orchestrate, and monitor live broadcast channels and events across industry protocols. Over 10+ years, the Zixi Enabled Network (ZEN) has grown to over 250 OEM and service providers and serves well over 700 customers representing most of the top media brands around the world with 20,000+ channels delivered daily. www.zixi.com

About coralbay.tv

Based in the United Kingdom, coralbay.tv offers real-time playout, workflow and content preparation solutions for both cloud and the facility. Their products are specifically designed to work in cloud environments with an emphasis on security, elasticity, redundancy and deployment. www.coralbay.tv

