Coralogix Recognized in the Gartner "2020 Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis" Report

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coralogix , the leading log management and analytics platform, today announced it has been recognized in the Gartner "2020 Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis" report by Padraig Byrne.

According to the report, "Coralogix is cool because it uses AI-based capabilities to identify anomalies in log flows and sequences. This is effective in identifying anomalies that might be missed by traditional, metric-based approaches to anomaly detection. Coralogix tracks log flows and enables log retention based on multiple parameter combinations — for example, location, granularity or certain keyword combinations."

Gartner further states that "Coralogix offers a tiered pricing model underpinned by streaming analytics for log analysis that obviates the need to store all logs. Organizations can choose to analyze critical logs in real time for troubleshooting, index and query high-priority logs, or archive low-priority logs for audit purposes. The ability to pay for logging by value, as opposed to volume of logs optimizes IT storage costs."

"Being recognized as a Gartner Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis highlights the growing market need for our best-in-class log management and observability platform," said Ariel Assaraf, CEO, Coralogix. "We are proud that Gartner recognized our innovative ML-powered approach to data, and our game-changing observability product that, for the first time, allows enterprises to pay according to data priority instead of solely on volume."

Coralogix also announced that former NTT CEO Matt Handler has joined the company as President and Chief Operating Officer. With over three decades leading revenue operations at such companies as Sumo Logic, WhiteHat Security, Juniper Networks and HP, Matt will be responsible for the company's operational and growth strategy.

The full Gartner "2020 Cool Vendors in Performance Analysis" by Padraig Byrne, featuring Coralogix analysis by Pankaj Prasad, is available to Gartner subscribers here (October 5, 2020).

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Coralogix is a Log Analytics platform that empowers teams to autonomously manage and analyze data in cloud applications. The platform's machine learning engine enables users to improve their stability and accelerate their version delivery without paying for the noise their systems generate.

