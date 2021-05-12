Coravin Announces Stacked Line Up of Programming to Celebrate National Wine Week

BEDFORD, Mass., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, today announced a series of virtual events to celebrate National Wine Week, a new declaration from the brand that runs May 24 through May 27 and expands on what is traditionally known as National Wine Day. Throughout the week, wine fans are invited to celebrate with Coravin through four Facebook Live sessions. For many of the events, the brand will offer exclusive wine tasting bundles, allowing viewers to sip and swirl along with the panelists.

The full line up of programming includes:

Monday, May 24 - Sustainability in the Wine World - Hosted by Coravin Founder Greg Lambrecht , a panel of experts will talk about sustainability in the wine world - from agriculture to supply chain, marketing and consumption. Panelists include:

Rajat Parr - Partner/Proprietor, Sandhi, Domaine de la Côte, and Evening Land Vineyards

Martin Reyes - MW, Founder Reyes Wine Group LLC

Charles Woodson , Owner, Intercept Wines, 18 NFL Seasons

Drew Bledsoe , Proprietor, Bledsoe Wine Estates, 14 NFL Seasons

and the Director of Fantesca Wine Estate will host a discussion about wine 101 and making wine approachable. Joining Greg and DLynn will be industry friends who are equally committed to demystifying the world of wine. This lively group will guide viewers through a tasting of two wines from Napa cult producer Le Artihasic. Panelists include: Madeline Puckette , Co-Founder, WineFolley.com

, Co-Founder, WineFolley.com

Shakera Jones , Owner, BlackGirlsDineToo

, Owner, BlackGirlsDineToo

Artie Johnson , Proprietor and Winemaker, Le Artishasic Winery

, Proprietor and Winemaker, Le Artishasic Winery Thursday, May 27 - Big Macs and Burgundy - Greg Lambrecht and Creative Director and Founder of The Vinum Collective Vanessa Price will discuss Coravin's newest innovation, Pivot™, the inspiration behind Price's book (Big Macs and Burgundy), and they'll discover a few unconventional yet magical wine and food pairings that prove fancy foods are not necessary to unlock the joys of wine. One pairing you can expect, Sancerre and Cheetos, goes together like milk and cookies.

"At Coravin, we love wine too much to limit its celebration to just one day," said Greg Lambrecht, founder of Coravin. "We can't wait to spend the week bringing together so many different perspectives across the industry for fun conversations that are all rooted in a mutual love and appreciation for the world of wine."

To learn more about the celebration of National Wine Week and to purchase any of the accompanying wine tasting bundles, please visit Coravin.com .

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through our innovations, we empower wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs and trade professionals alike to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

With a presence in more than 60 countries, consumers can find Coravin products on the shelves of leading retailers (such as Bloomingdale's, Williams Sonoma, Bed Bath & Beyond, Galleries Lafayette, Harrod's, El Corte Ingles), in the finest wine shops, and powering some of the world's best by-the-glass wine programs in restaurants and social clubs around the world. Learn more at www.coravin.com .

