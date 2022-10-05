Coravin Debuts First Artist Edition Featuring Pop Artist Keith Haring

Coravin Timeless Six+ wine by the glass system showcases signature Keith Haring art

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the premier global wine technology company, today debuts its first-ever artist edition of its popular wine by the glass system, Coravin Timeless Six+. This exclusive, single production run Coravin x Keith Haring Artist Edition features the artist's dancing figures rendered in graphic black and white, and will be available in October directly through Coravin.com and select retailers while quantities last.

This collaboration is a natural fit for Coravin. Haring once said, "It has become increasingly clear to me that art is not an elitist activity reserved for the appreciation of a few, but for everyone, and that is the end toward which I will continue to work."1 Like Haring, Coravin's vision is to meaningfully expand the ways the world can experience the art of wine – making it accessible and enjoyable for all with their range of wine by the glass systems.

"My mission with Coravin was to expand the ways the world can experience wine, giving everyone the opportunity to enjoy it by the glass without committing to the entire bottle," shared Coravin inventor and founder, Greg Lambrecht. "In a similar way, Haring made the art world more approachable and accessible to a broader audience. It's humbling to see his signature art on our original Timeless architecture and it makes quite the statement piece. It's my new go-to system at home."

This unique Artist Edition Timeless Six+ features Haring's iconic artwork style, in striking black and white, with chrome accents and custom co-branded logo. The partnership was done in collaboration with Artestar, a global licensing agency and creative consultancy representing high-profile artists, photographers, designers and creatives. As with all Coravin Timeless Six+ models, this Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition allows you to enjoy still wines without pulling the cork, preserving them for weeks, months, or even years.

"The Keith Haring Foundation's mission is to protect and perpetuate the legacy of Keith Haring," explained Gil Vazquez, Executive Director of the Keith Haring Studio. "The collaboration with Coravin introduces Keith's work and message to a new audience, with really great designs in a fresh product for us. It's a perfect fit as the brand aims to champion democratization in an exclusive culture - and do for wine what Keith Haring did for art."

Coravin chief marketing officer Leena Jain adds, "With this collaboration, we hope to inspire both art and wine lovers to explore more wines with a wine by the glass system that feels like a piece of modern art. This particular piece of Haring artwork is full of energy and movement, evoking a sense of joy. With its high contrast design and beautiful co-branded chrome deco plate, it will make a beautiful – and functional – addition to any home bar."

Each Timeless Six+ set includes a textured fabric carrying case, Timeless Aerator attachment, replenishment Coravin Pure™ argon capsules, and Coravin Screw Cap accessories. Priced at $350, the Coravin x Keith Haring Timeless Six+ Artist Edition will be available through coravin.com and select retail partners around the world, including Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols and Selfridges, while quantities last. To learn more about Coravin and this unique artist edition, visit coravin.com/keith-haring.

About Keith Haring

Keith Haring (1958-90) was one of the most renowned of the young artists, filmmakers, and performers whose work responded to urban street culture of the 1980s. Inspired by the graffiti artists whose marks covered the city's subway cars, Haring began to draw in white chalk over the black paper used to cover vacant advertising panels. Not only was Haring able to reach a large and diverse audience with his subway drawings, but, eventually, the subway became, as Haring said, a "laboratory" for working out his ideas. As early as 1980, Haring began exhibiting in galleries and museums around the world, but continued to participate in public projects, including literacy campaigns and anti-AIDS initiatives.

Before his death, Keith Haring established a foundation in his name to maintain and enhance his legacy of giving to children's and AIDS organizations. Throughout his career, Haring produced murals, sculptures and paintings to benefit hospitals, underprivileged children's groups and various community health organizations. The Foundation is also committed to sustaining and expanding public awareness of Keith Haring. By working with museums, galleries, publishers and art education programmers, the Foundation is able to provide information and artwork to the public that might otherwise remain unexplored in archives. Keith Haring died in New York in February 1990 of AIDS, at the age of 31.

Haring has been the subject of several international retrospectives. His work is in major private and public collections, including those of the Museum of Modern Art; the Whitney Museum of American Art; Los Angeles County Museum of Art; Art Institute of Chicago; the Bass Museum in Miami; Centre Georges Pompidou, Paris; Ludwig Museum, Cologne; and Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam.

