CORAVIN, INC. APPOINTS DAVE KRUPINSKI AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

News provided by

Coravin

15 Feb, 2024, 07:13 ET

Renowned Technology Leader Takes the Helm, Charting Coravin's Course for the Future

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the global leader in wine preservation technology, announced today that Dave Krupinski, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, will take over as Chief Executive Officer and join Coravin's Board of Directors.

Continue Reading
Dave Krupinski
Dave Krupinski

Krupinski, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience, has played a key role in advancing Coravin's technology, supply chain, and fulfillment capabilities. He was also responsible for Coravin's direct-to-consumer business, the company's fastest growing sales channel.  Before joining Coravin, Krupinski was Co-Founder and CTO of Care.com where he led technology, product, and operations from startup through IPO, as Care.com became the world's leading online marketplace for finding and managing family care.

In his role as CEO, Krupinski will work closely with the executive team to shape the company's strategic direction. His focus will encompass overseeing continued profitable growth, channel expansion, streamlining operations, and further product innovation to expand Coravin's global leadership in wine preservation.

"We are excited to announce Dave Krupinski as the new CEO of Coravin," said Greg Lambrecht, Coravin founder and inventor. "Dave's strategic vision, extensive operational experience, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal leader to steer Coravin through its next phase of growth and development."

"I am honored to lead Coravin into this exciting new chapter," said Dave Krupinski. "The company has established itself as a pioneer in wine technology with a glass of wine poured with Coravin every second of every day around the world. I am eager to continue collaborating with our talented team to accelerate growth on a global scale."

For more information on Coravin, please visit www.coravin.com.

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology company on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through innovation, Coravin empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

Coravin provides best-in-class products to expand wine-by-the-glass programs. From restaurant Sommeliers to wine store owners, Coravin products are used and trusted by wine professionals around the world to power profitable, unique, and successful wine programs. These award-winning wine-by-the-glass systems allow you to sample, serve, and enjoy any wine, in any amount, at any time. Pour and preserve wines for weeks, months, or even years.

MEDIA CONTACT: Shrutika Snehanath
Gear Communications  
[email protected]
Office: 781-279-3250
Cell: 585-981-8125

SOURCE Coravin

Also from this source

WITH THE NEW YEAR, AMERICANS LOOK TO MODERATE ALCOHOL INTAKE

WITH THE NEW YEAR, AMERICANS LOOK TO MODERATE ALCOHOL INTAKE

As many Americans kick-off their New Year's resolutions, a recent survey revealed that 86% agree that moderation is important when it comes to their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Beers, Wines and Spirits

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.