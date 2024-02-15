CORAVIN, INC. APPOINTS DAVE KRUPINSKI AS NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Renowned Technology Leader Takes the Helm, Charting Coravin's Course for the Future

BOSTON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coravin, Inc., the global leader in wine preservation technology, announced today that Dave Krupinski, former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, will take over as Chief Executive Officer and join Coravin's Board of Directors.

Krupinski, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience, has played a key role in advancing Coravin's technology, supply chain, and fulfillment capabilities. He was also responsible for Coravin's direct-to-consumer business, the company's fastest growing sales channel. Before joining Coravin, Krupinski was Co-Founder and CTO of Care.com where he led technology, product, and operations from startup through IPO, as Care.com became the world's leading online marketplace for finding and managing family care.

In his role as CEO, Krupinski will work closely with the executive team to shape the company's strategic direction. His focus will encompass overseeing continued profitable growth, channel expansion, streamlining operations, and further product innovation to expand Coravin's global leadership in wine preservation.

"We are excited to announce Dave Krupinski as the new CEO of Coravin," said Greg Lambrecht, Coravin founder and inventor. "Dave's strategic vision, extensive operational experience, and commitment to innovation make him the ideal leader to steer Coravin through its next phase of growth and development."

"I am honored to lead Coravin into this exciting new chapter," said Dave Krupinski. "The company has established itself as a pioneer in wine technology with a glass of wine poured with Coravin every second of every day around the world. I am eager to continue collaborating with our talented team to accelerate growth on a global scale."

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is the first and only global wine technology company on a mission to change the way the world experiences wine. Through innovation, Coravin empowers wine enthusiasts, connoisseurs, and trade professionals to re-imagine the way they taste, serve, drink, sell and market wine. Its award-winning Coravin Wine Preservation Systems enable wine lovers to pour any wine, in any amount, and preserve the life of their bottles for weeks, months or even years.

Coravin provides best-in-class products to expand wine-by-the-glass programs. From restaurant Sommeliers to wine store owners, Coravin products are used and trusted by wine professionals around the world to power profitable, unique, and successful wine programs. These award-winning wine-by-the-glass systems allow you to sample, serve, and enjoy any wine, in any amount, at any time. Pour and preserve wines for weeks, months, or even years.

