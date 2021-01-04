Coravin, Inc. Appoints Richard Yeomans as Vice President & General Manager of Coravin Europe BV

"We're thrilled to welcome Richard to our growing European team," said Christopher Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Coravin. "He brings the type of strategic leadership that will take Coravin to the next level in this region. I am looking forward to the contributions I know he will make to help establish Coravin as a global leader in wine technology."

After spending more than 16 years with the storied Moët Hennessy group in a variety of roles, Yeomans brings broad global experience in premium wines and spirits, across multiple channels including on premise, off premise and e-retail. He also shares his luxury brand building expertise, having led various international businesses with the world's most prestigious wine and spirits company.

"Coravin is a company I have admired for many years," said Yeomans. "I am delighted to be joining the team at such a pivotal moment in the wine industry, and to play a part in their next stage of growth in the European market. The highly innovative and transformative technology they have developed has the power to revolutionize how the world drinks wine, which is truly exciting."

Coravin opened its European office in Amsterdam in September 2014, and products are sold in premium wine and non-wine retailers in more than 50 markets, including the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Switzerland.

About Coravin Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Bedford, Massachusetts focused and the leader in wine tech around the world. Coravin designs and markets Coravin Wine Preservation Systems for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Coravin offers a range of products designed to meet a variety of preservation needs, from a few weeks, to several months, to years, ensuring the last glass tastes just as amazing as the first. With a presence in more than 60 countries, Coravin branded systems power some of the best wine by-the-glass programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

