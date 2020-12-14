Coravin, Inc. Launches Digital Marketplace to Showcase Wine Products and Experiences

The Marketplace uses Coravin's online platform to bring bespoke brands, products and experiences into a single environment that help uncork and further enhance wine enjoyment for consumers. Some of the featured partners include Vinglace, NewAir, Georj Jensen, Cheese Grotto, Sagaform, Skurnik and Orrefors.

The wine industry is full of numerous artisanal brands, many of which struggle to secure mainstream distribution. Through the new "Brands We Love" Marketplace, Coravin provides a centralized platform for these companies to expand their exposure, all while crafting new wine moments.

"The Coravin brand was born out of deep love and appreciation for wine and wine enjoyment in all its forms," said Chris Ladd, Chief Executive Officer at Coravin. "Through our journey, we've had the good fortune to connect with other brands that mirror this passion. The Marketplace gives us a platform to share these brands with our community and doubles down on our commitment to lead innovation in the wine industry."

The launch of the Coravin Marketplace comes on the heels of a larger Coravin website redesign, intended to build a more immersive online experience.

"We approached the Coravin website redesign and Marketplace platform with the consumer journey top of mind, understanding what matters to them at each stage, and creating a seamless path to purchase," added Francois Silvain, VP of IT at Coravin. "We're thrilled with the end result and are already seeing the impact it is making for our consumers and our business."

Throughout 2021, Coravin will continue to enhance the website and Marketplace features, as well as expand its roster of premium brands, products and experiences.

About Coravin, Inc.

Coravin, Inc. is a privately held company located in Bedford, Massachusetts dedicated to the advancement of wine technology around the world. Coravin designs and markets Coravin Wine Preservation Systems for wine enthusiasts, restaurants, wine stores and wineries. Unparalleled in craftsmanship and design, Coravin offers a range of products designed to meet a variety of preservation needs, from a few weeks, to several months, to years, ensuring the last glass tastes just as amazing as the first. With a presence in more than 60 countries, Coravin products power some of the best wine by-the-glass programs around the world. For more information, please visit www.coravin.com.

SOURCE Coravin

Related Links

https://www.coravin.com

