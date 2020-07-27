Corcoran Affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, Welcomes Discovery Bay Properties Inc. as Part of Ongoing West Coast Expansion

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced that its franchise affiliate, Corcoran Global Living, has welcomed Discovery Bay Properties, Inc., formerly an Intero franchisee, to its overall operation – serving the East Bay and Contra Costa regions of California with more than 100 real estate experts. Corcoran Global Living, comprised of four prestigious independent brokerages, now includes more than 600 top real estate agents across 18 offices, with annual combined sales of more than $3.5 billion.

"Corcoran Global Living (CGL) is a powerhouse on the west coast, and we're thrilled to welcome Discovery Bay Properties to the CGL family," said Corcoran's President and CEO Pamela Liebman. "CGL's expansion will inevitably create new opportunities for our rapidly growing franchise network and our entire agent community, and the forward-thinking outlook on growth is so well-aligned with our priorities at Corcoran."

Corcoran Global Living welcoming Discovery Bay Properties further strengthens the firm's commitment to continued advancement in broader California. As part of Corcoran Global Living, Discovery Bay Properties will now have access to Corcoran's resources, networking, and wider recognition among consumers and within the industry. The firm's founders and co-owners, LeeAnn and Bryan Hogge, will now serve as partners with Corcoran Global Living.

"We couldn't be happier that Corcoran Global Living is growing even more in California," said Michael Mahon, Corcoran Global Living founder and CEO. "Today's announcement again proves our overall commitment to growth in the region and growing our incredibly talented group of real estate professionals. As time goes on, we'll always prioritize our people's development and success, and we very much look forward to what the future will bring."

"I've been impressed and energized by all that Corcoran Global Living has done since their formation, and I'm very excited that we're able to bring this opportunity to our agents," said Bryan Hogge, former co-owner of and broker for Discovery Bay Properties, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "The support they provide for their entire network and the endless amount of growth potential is simply invigorating, and I have no doubt that being part of Corcoran Global Living will prove beneficial for all of us on so many levels."

"We pride ourselves on helping our clients live the Delta lifestyle and secure the best in waterfront living in whatever way that is to them," said LeeAnn Hogge, former co-owner of and manager for Discovery Bay Properties, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "This new venture is going to elevate the playing field for our agents and give them the tools, support, and vision they need to serve their network and be true experts in the region."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

SOURCE The Corcoran Group

