CORCORAN ANNOUNCES NEW FRANCHISEE IN VIRGINIA WITH LAUNCH OF CORCORAN WILEY

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group LLC today announced the continued expansion of its network with the launch of Corcoran Wiley, based in Charlottesville, Virginia. Formerly Wiley Real Estate, the firm is led by Broker/Owners Justin and Peter Wiley and will serve clients throughout Central Virginia and the greater Charlottesville area. The announcement was made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of Corcoran Group LLC, underscoring the Corcoran® brand's strategic growth in premium residential markets.

"Central Virginia offers a rare blend of natural beauty, cultural depth, and enduring real estate value," said Liebman. "Justin, Peter, and their affiliated agents bring unparalleled expertise in farms, estates, and upper-end residential properties, along with a reputation for integrity and exceptional service. Their deep local knowledge and commitment to clients make Corcoran Wiley an ideal addition to the Corcoran network."

Founded in late 2016, Wiley Real Estate quickly established itself as a trusted name in Central Virginia's real estate market. The firm's success spans high-end residential properties, agricultural and pastoral farms, as well as various land development opportunities. Today, Corcoran Wiley comprises a boutique firm of experienced agents known for their integrity, nuanced market insights, and high-touch service philosophy.

"Our reputation has always been rooted in integrity, deep community ties, and guiding clients through even the most complex transactions with care," said Peter Wiley. "Affiliating with the Corcoran brand amplifies that foundation, marrying our local knowledge and trusted relationships with world-class marketing, technology, and brand power. Together, we're elevating what clients and agents can expect and setting a new standard for real estate in Central Virginia."

Peter Wiley returned to his hometown of Charlottesville and began brokering real estate in 2005, following an extensive career as a Congressional staffer and working as a lobbyist for venture capital and biotechnology industries in both Boston and Washington, D.C. Following his collegiate studies, Justin Wiley honed his skillset through the management and advisory of various large farms and historic estates throughout Central Virginia, ultimately bringing his expertise to his family's real estate business in 1992. Now, with over 50 years of combined experience in real estate, the duo has overseen an immense number of transactions which include some of the region's most significant properties.

Corcoran Wiley will continue to operate out of its existing Charlottesville and Orange County offices, with plans to grow in both agent count and sales volume under the new affiliation. The firm will maintain its strong presence in estates, working farms, historic properties, and land opportunities while expanding its market share in the luxury residential market and urban properties across Charlottesville and surrounding counties.

Central Virginia's real estate market is defined by its unique combination of historical pedigree, picturesque landscapes, and thriving cultural scene. Nestled against the Blue Ridge Mountains, yet within easy reach of Washington, D.C. and Richmond, the region offers presidential history and iconic Jeffersonian architecture, all set amid sprawling vineyards, a renowned horse country, and lush landscapes that double as world-class wedding backdrops.

"Peter, Justin, and their affiliated agents exemplify the values that define the Corcoran brand: integrity, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to clients," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Their deep local roots and specialized knowledge both in residential and farm properties make them an exceptional addition to our network. We're thrilled to support their growth and help them bring the Corcoran brand to life in Central Virginia."

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran network has expanded steadily, both across the United States and internationally. The most recent additions to the Corcoran network include Corcoran Plaza Properties in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Corcoran Chart House Realty in Barrington, Rhode Island, Corcoran Fischer Properties in Frankfurt, Germany, and Corcoran Atlantic in Lisbon, Portugal.

Corcoran Group has been a leader in residential real estate for over 50 years. Through its company-owned brokerages in New York City, the Hamptons, and South Florida, along with its growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 140 offices and over 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran-affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. The Corcoran® brand is comprised of both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information, visit www.corcoran.com.

