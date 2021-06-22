Corcoran Arrives In North Carolina With Corcoran HM Properties, The Firm's Newest Affiliate

NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran HM Properties, based in Charlotte, North Carolina. This is the twelfth Corcoran affiliate to launch since the creation of the firm's affiliate network, and marks the brand's arrival in North Carolina.

With more than 115 agents across three offices, Corcoran HM Properties specializes in serving the real estate market across the Charlotte region – including Mecklenburg, Union, and Iredell counties – as well as upstate South Carolina. Corcoran HM Properties was founded by Val Mitchener in 2006, and the locally owned and operated boutique firm quickly grew to be a market leader in the Charlotte metro area. Today, Val is supported by Maren Brisson-Kuester, the firm's operations lead.

"Launching Corcoran HM Properties is a big milestone for our brand as we expand our footprint along the Eastern Seaboard and continue to grow our broader affiliate network," said Corcoran President and CEO Pamela Liebman. "Not only do I admire Val's talent and dedication to her affiliated agents, but her team has a strong reputation for providing unparalleled real estate service to their clients. I am very excited to welcome the entire Corcoran HM Properties group to the family, and look forward to supporting their growth as a powerhouse in the Charlotte region."

Corcoran HM Properties' notable success can be directly attributed to the team's ability to adapt to the ever-evolving needs of Charlotte's high-end real estate market and the elevated training and individualized business guidance they provide their agents. Corcoran HM Properties also boasts an in-house relocation department that manages both individual and corporate moves, and has been the preferred Realtor® for the NBA's Charlotte Hornets for more than a decade.

"The decision to affiliate with Corcoran was an easy one and I'm very excited about this opportunity," said Mitchener. "Investing in our agents and their success has always been our top priority and I can't think of a better way to emphasize this than by joining forces with one of the industry's most recognized and innovative brands. From Corcoran's sophisticated agent tools to their best-in-class marketing and unparalleled in-house support, I look forward to collaborating with a group of like-minded real estate leaders who share my vision for the future."

