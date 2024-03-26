CORCORAN® WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN OREGON

Under the banner of Corcoran Prime, the new brokerage will serve clients throughout the greater Portland metropolitan area

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group®, LLC today announced its newest affiliate and continued expansion by welcoming its first franchise in Oregon with the launch of Corcoran Prime. Owned and led by Becky Jackson, the new brokerage will serve clients throughout the greater Portland metropolitan area and will hold a dedicated office space in Portland's Pearl District. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group®, illustrates the brand's steady expansion and the continued value of the Corcoran® brand within major residential real estate markets.

"Portland's market holds immense opportunity, and to be entering the market with Corcoran Prime is an ideal accompaniment, not only to our strong existing west coast presence, but also our greater international affiliate network," said Liebman. "The experienced team behind Corcoran Prime provides a foundation that is poised for both growth and success when paired with Corcoran's innovative tools, iconic branding, and world-class support systems."

Jackson and fellow broker Matt Lesher founded The Agency, Inc. Realtors, now Corcoran Prime, in 2014 with an intimate team, and has made discerning growth to include roughly two dozen licensed agents, as well as several support staff holding across marketing, management, and transaction coordination roles. Throughout this growth, the brokerage has developed a strong, collaborative team, characterized by lifelong learners and committed professionals. Within the Portland area market, the full team has established a reputation for highly skilled and experienced agents, who are well-respected by their industry peers, local vendors, and clientele.

"We lead with the philosophy that our role as professionals in the real estate industry is to bring a superior level of service to our clients, across all real estate transactions, ensuring they receive the best possible outcomes," said Jackson. "The Corcoran culture is thoroughly aligned with this philosophy, and the brand meshes with our position as a sophisticated, yet approachable company. By embracing Corcoran's modern technology and tools and continuing to deliver unparalleled service to our dedicated clients in the vibrant Portland market, we are perfectly poised for growth in the future."

Situated along the Willamette River in northwest Oregon, Portland boasts a wonderfully mild climate, with distinct seasons allowing residents to experience endless opportunities for outdoor recreation, across the immediate metropolitan area and the greater Pacific Northwest. The city's diverse economy spans the healthcare, technology, manufacturing, and sportswear industries, with numerous Fortune 500 companies holding headquarters in Portland. A mix of urban historic neighborhoods, quintessential suburban towns, modern new developments, and even rural farms just outside the city, cater to various lifestyles and design preferences.

Being a bustling city with a thriving economy and real estate market, Portland is home to renowned institutions such as Portland State University and Oregon Health & Science University, fostering a culture of innovation and education. Additionally, Portland is celebrated for its vibrant arts scene, contemporary culinary community, and commitment to sustainability, earning it a reputation as one of the most livable and environmentally conscious cities in the United States.

"Portland is brimming with a vibrant culture and a diverse real estate market," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Corcoran's decision to expand into this key market is underscored by the strength of the leadership and agents behind Corcoran Prime, whose stellar reputation, client dedication, and commitment to continued growth melds so well with our brand. Together, I am excited to make a meaningful impact on the Portland market."

Since launching in February 2020, Corcoran's Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. In 2023 alone, Corcoran expanded with new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and expanded internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Realty, based out of Ontario, Canada. Most recently, Corcoran welcomed Corcoran Property Advisors, based out of the greater Boston area marketplace.

The Corcoran Group® has been a leading residential real estate brand for 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to over 100 offices and more than 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC (f/k/a Realogy Brokerage Group LLC) and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

