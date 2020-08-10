Corcoran Global Living, Affiliate of The Corcoran Group, Welcomes Northern California's Terra Firma Global Partners As Part of Continuing Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Global Living, a franchise affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC, today announced that it has welcomed Northern California's Terra Firma Global Partners to its growing operation. Adding more than 80 real estate agents into the fold, this latest expansion broadens the firm's reach into California's celebrated Wine Country region. Corcoran Global Living, unifying five prestigious independent brokerages, now encompasses nearly 700 affiliated real estate agents across 25 offices, with annual combined sales of nearly $4 billion.

"Bringing together these leading independent brokerages under the distinguished brand of Corcoran Global Living has allowed us to create a truly unique environment, one that focuses on local expertise in luxury markets, all while fostering our culture of collaboration to further elevate the experience for our sales associates and our clients alike," said Michael Mahon, founder and CEO of Corcoran Global Living. "Terra Firma Global Partners' knowledge and experience in the Napa, Sonoma, and Marin regions of California is unparalleled. We look forward to all this will bring to our affiliated agents and our clients across the markets we serve."

"Corcoran Global Living (CGL) continues to grow rapidly in California, and this new footing in the state's Wine Country is incredibly exciting," said Pamela Liebman, Corcoran President and CEO. "The team at Terra Firma Global Partners truly started from scratch to build a company based on trust and fosters a culture of partnership, which we value highly at Corcoran. I'm very happy to help welcome them to Corcoran Global Living."

Corcoran Global Living's partnership with Terra Firma Global Partners furthers the firm's commitment to continued representation across California. As part of Corcoran Global Living, the firm will now have access to Corcoran's resources, networking, and broader recognition both within the industry and among consumers. The firm's founders and co-owners, Bill Facendini and Heidi Rickerd-Rizzo, will now serve as partners with Corcoran Global Living.

"We are proud to join forces with Corcoran Global Living in the shared effort of exceptional client and agent service," said Bill Facendini, broker/owner for Terra Firma Global Partners, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "We've long strived to make this business a team sport – and we've been able to see firsthand how Corcoran Global Living also believes in giving back time, talent, and treasure in all of the communities it lives and works in. We couldn't be more excited to now be a part of that."

"I feel blessed that we've found a partner in Corcoran Global Living that for me, feels like family – one that we have great comfort and confidence in," said Heidi Rickerd-Rizzo, broker/owner for Terra Firma Global Partners, now partner at Corcoran Global Living. "As someone who has held tightly to our vision and our 'story' as a company, I can enthusiastically move forward into our next chapter and the future we're building with this great team."

Terra Firma Global Partners' client base is located throughout the North Bay across Marin, Sonoma and Napa counties. Widely known as a preeminent wine region, the area has even more to offer beyond some of the finest wines in the world. The region encompasses sprawling private estates, bucolic farm and ranch properties, suburban enclaves dotted along California's Highway 101, forested settings among the coastal redwoods, and to the furthest western edge, the dramatic California coastline from Sea Ranch to Bodega Bay. Throughout the region, their agents build lasting client relationships through their fierce commitment to integrity, communication and service.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the California and Nevada markets with 25 strategically located offices in Northern California, Southern California and Reno/Lake Tahoe. Corcoran Global Living is well positioned to provide exceptional service to its very loyal customer base, with over 700 dedicated, professional agents and gross annual sales of nearly $4 billion. With a forward-thinking leadership team and deep roots in real estate and notable private investment backing, Corcoran Global Living is poised for exponential growth into additional metro areas in the states where they operate. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight and expertise to achieve and surpass clients' highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

