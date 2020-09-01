Corcoran Group Welcomes Newest Affiliate In New York State, Corcoran Legends Realty

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Legends Realty – based in New York's Westchester County. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the seventh Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since the start of the year, and the fourth affiliate to be launched in a virtual fashion since the start of remote work.

Corcoran Legends Realty (CLR), formerly known as William Raveis Legends Realty Group, specializes in locations all across Westchester County. The addition of CLR further establishes Corcoran's presence in its home state of New York – and with more than 75 agents across three offices, Corcoran Legends Realty is led by Marcene Hedayati, managing partner and principal broker, along with partners Elvira Aloia, Mary Case Friedner, Phyllis Lerner, and Karen Stroub.

"I'm thrilled that we've grown our Corcoran family in New York even more with Corcoran Legends Realty," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "Westchester County is such a key area in the state and is another direct line to the city. Having top-notch agents joining us who have existing knowledge and expertise in the area, and who are able to provide our New York City and East End agents another opportunity to expand their business, is terrific."

The creation of Corcoran Legends Realty represents a natural expansion for the firm into what is a top second-home market for many. Started in 2007 by the five aforementioned partners, Corcoran Legends Realty prides itself on personalized client service tailored to its local communities.

"We are so excited and very fortunate to be given an opportunity to take this next step with Corcoran – such an admired and formidable brand in the real estate industry," said Corcoran Legends Realty managing partner and principal broker, Marcene Hedayati. "I look forward to extending the use of Corcoran's technology, tools and network to better the consumer experience and ultimately ensure that we are able to best live up to our clients' expectations."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group is a leading residential real estate brand with more than 50 offices and more than 3,300 sales associates serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Hamptons, the North Fork of Long Island and Shelter Island, N.Y., Delray Beach, Miami Beach, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Bal Harbour, 30A, Surfside, Windermere and Dr. Phillips, FL; San Francisco, CA, Lake Tahoe and Reno, NV, and Chicago, IL. The Corcoran® Brand is comprised of company owned offices, which are owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC, and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

SOURCE The Corcoran Group

Related Links

https://www.corcoran.com

