Corcoran Marks One-Year Anniversary of Successful Affiliate Launch With Global Debut in British Virgin Islands

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced its global debut with the launch of its newest franchisee, Corcoran BVI, located in the British Virgin Islands. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks the one-year anniversary of the firm's affiliate program – launched just over one year ago this month – and Corcoran's first franchise based outside of the United States.

The creation of Corcoran BVI represents a key milestone in the brand's expansion, and adds a Caribbean presence to Corcoran's rapidly growing affiliate network with the addition of this top secondary and vacation home market. As discerning buyers are eager to invest in second homes, and with some choosing to make their vacation home a primary residence, the start of 2021 is ideal and a natural fit for increased expansion.

"The British Virgin Islands are some of the most beautiful in the world, and I'm thrilled that we are ushering in this next phase of our collective growth with Corcoran BVI as our first global affiliate," said Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group. "The islands' unique positioning attracts clients from around the world who are looking for a true oasis, and expanding our reach to another established second-home market will continue to create exponential opportunities for our network of agents and clients alike."

Corcoran BVI is a leading organization serving Oil Nut Bay in the North Sound of the British Virgin Islands, and through their development operations, create unique living environments that exist in ecological harmony with the land. Corcoran BVI is led by visionary Chairman David V. Johnson, whose successful longstanding career in real estate began more than 30 years ago and includes the founding of a brokerage in Bay Harbor, Michigan. The firm will officially open its doors as Corcoran BVI on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

"Corcoran has been a leading real estate brand for nearly 50 years and we are excited to be their first global franchisee," said David V. Johnson, Chairman of Corcoran BVI. "We knew aligning with Corcoran was the right choice because of its leading market position, the synergy between our lifestyle brands and their spectacular leadership. We look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership."

For more information, please visit https://inhabit.corcoran.com/corcoran-launches-bvi/.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 90 offices and 4,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. Live who you are®. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com .

