Corcoran Platinum Living, Corcoran Group's Newest Affiliate, Launches In Scottsdale, Arizona

NEW YORK,, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group, LLC today announced the launch of its newest affiliate, Corcoran Platinum Living – based in Scottsdale, Arizona. The announcement was made via virtual appearance by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group. This is the ninth Corcoran affiliate to launch in the U.S. since the start of the year.

Corcoran Platinum Living specializes in locations across Arizona – primarily in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area – and its establishment marks Corcoran's arrival in the state. With more than 185 agents across five offices, Corcoran Platinum Living is led by Jay and Michelle Macklin.

"I'm incredibly impressed by the work that the Corcoran Platinum Living team has done over the years, and that our first Arizona affiliate aligns so well with our brand values," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. "The focused and dedicated growth plans we have in the western U.S. – particularly in urban and resort markets – are undeniable, and I can't wait to see the Corcoran Platinum Living team shine as they grow in this next chapter."

The creation of Corcoran Platinum Living represents Corcoran's foray into its eighth state. As a locally-owned and operated real estate company in the fastest growing city in the U.S.1, Corcoran Platinum Living has crafted its culture through its methodical agent and staff selection, and through its quest to offer the best systems and resources for agent success. The firm also prides itself on customized, personal coaching – much of which is conducted by co-owner Jay Macklin. Earlier this year, the firm was recognized with RIS Media's Trailblazer Award.

"Our company was built on and is run by the principle that the size of a circle you give through will always be proportionate to the size you receive through," said Jay Macklin, co-owner and broker for Corcoran Platinum Living. "We were honored to not only be selected by Corcoran to enter this new phase for our firm, but also to align with the brand because of our shared values on agent experience and education, and the opportunities we very clearly saw for both our agents' and clients' futures."

