Corcoran preDev, Corcoran's Development Consultancy, Launches Architecture, Planning, and Design Offerings

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corcoran Group today announced the formal expansion of its exclusive Planning and Design services – Corcoran preDev – a consultancy that provides architectural counsel to Corcoran franchise affiliates and their developers. Corcoran preDev services are available for a variety of development types in regions where affiliates operate, including mixed-use towers, landmark conversions, shovel ready land plans, and destination hotel-branded resorts.

Corcoran preDev is led by Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group's President, Kelly Kennedy Mack, and the team consists of trained architects, urban planners, and interior designers who bring developers their deep market insight into this process. The expert group incorporates marketing objectives with strong design principles throughout all residential and amenity space planning phases to create exceptionally tailored properties focused on maximizing client value, and efficiency for the architectural offering – all at any point in the construction process. The Corcoran preDev team also powers Corcoran New Development and Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group, both industry leaders in development marketing and sales.

"I'm so proud of the team's meticulous and skillful work that has officially made Corcoran preDev a reality," said Corcoran President & CEO Pamela Liebman. Liebman founded the Planning and Design department at Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group with Mack in 2005, marking the first time a real estate brokerage had retained a staff of in-house architects to translate market expectations in advising developers and their design teams. "While these offerings are something we've always prioritized and brought to our Corcoran Sunshine clients over the past fifteen years, the development community has guided us toward formalizing this consultancy for our expanding global portfolio and ensuring that it's a strong value-add for our brokerage and affiliate clients alike."

To date, the team has consulted on more than 250 developments worldwide with world renowned architects and developers, including approximately 30,000 individual residences ranging from the high-rise tower condominiums, to spec single family homes, to micro affordable rental housing. From urban to suburban to tropical markets, to golf master plan communities, to waterfront marinas and vineyard spa resorts across the world, Corcoran preDev provides a fully customized and immersive guided experience for projects of all types and sites, at any point in construction and various price points.

Corcoran preDev's inaugural collaboration is with the brand's first global affiliate, Corcoran BVI, which launched in February of this year. The preDev team is consulting on Oil Nut Bay's latest luxury home collection, the Ocean Villas. In collaboration with Corcoran BVI Chairman David Victor Johnson and his visionary design team, the Ocean Villas are a collection of homes strategically positioned at the ocean's edge with no setbacks.

"We are thrilled to be the first Corcoran affiliate entering such a wonderful partnership with the preDev team – one that has already resulted in collaborative design decisions that will enhance the lives of future residents at our Ocean Villas," said Johnson. "This serves us both as a Corcoran affiliate and in our role as a developer. The preDev team not only were able to consult with us in a location they hadn't yet visited, but they also asked us all the right questions to get to the optimal residential product."

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group has been a leading residential real estate brand for nearly 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to more than 120 offices and more than 5,000 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets nationwide. Corcoran agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Brokerage Group LLC and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

