CORCORAN WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN MEXICO

Led by Blake Harrington, Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. will serve clients throughout the greater Cabo San Lucas area

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group® LLC today announced its first Mexican franchise with the launch of Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. Owned and led by Blake Harrington, the brokerage will serve clients throughout the greater Cabo San Lucas area. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group®, illustrates the company's ongoing expansion across North America, and growing international presence with this entrance into the Mexican market.

"Cabo San Lucas is a vibrant destination and a global leader in tourism, luxury, and culture – the perfect market for the Corcoran® brand's expansion into Mexico," said Liebman. "With Blake's extensive experience and his resounding influence within the local market, we're excited to grow our global presence and showcase everything the Corcoran brand has to offer both consumers and real estate professionals throughout Cabo."

Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. is founded and led by Blake Harrington, who has been a leader in the luxury Cabo San Lucas real estate market since co-founding REmexico Real Estate in 2010. Following the success of REmexico Real Estate, Harrington moved on to become Vice President at Snell Real Estate, a leading Baja California Sur brokerage, where he led the company in surpassing $1 billion in sales volume.

Alongside managing the brokerage's team of agents, Harrington aided in signing sales representation for luxury branded new developments throughout Cabo San Lucas, and in both 2022 and 2023, Harrington represented the most expensive sales for the company at $16.5 million dollars and $7.5 million dollars, respectively. To date, Harrington has individually represented more than $400 million dollars in transactions across Cabo San Lucas, placing him in the top percentile of closed transactions in the marketplace.

"The consumers buying, selling, and investing in Cabo's luxury real estate market deserve the best possible experience with the most qualified, educated, and ethical agents in the marketplace," said Harrington. "With the strength of the Corcoran brand, tools, and support, paired with our team of dedicated and experienced professionals, I'm confident we'll make a significant impact in this emerging luxury market."

As one of Mexico's premier destinations, Cabo San Lucas, or simply "Cabo," draws interest from both domestic and international consumers with its blend of luxury resorts, pristine beaches, and vibrant nightlife. Nestled at the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula, Cabo offers a thriving tourism economy and world-class development opportunities, with residential real estate options ranging from convenient beachfront condominiums to custom estates in private communities, and everything in-between.

The area is renowned for its top-tier golf courses, bustling tourism corridor, sprawling beaches, and numerous outdoor activities, generating high-demand for vacation homes, investment properties, and primary residences for those interested in living the resort-life all year long. With an international airport and easy access to major U.S. cities, Cabo continues to be a dynamic hub for consumers seeking leisure and real estate development.

"We're thrilled to announce Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co. as our newest affiliate, as Cabo San Lucas is a destination that perfectly aligns with the premium lifestyle focus of our brand," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "This partnership enhances the level of offerings for local consumers and agents, providing them with unmatched expertise and support, while also strengthening our growing global network."

In addition to Harrington, Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Company is comprised of a boutique team of agents and support staff, and will operate out of their newly established office, located at Calle Boulevard Mijares No. 32 in San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. Last year alone, Corcoran launched new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Realty, based out of Ontario, Canada. Earlier this year, the Corcoran® brand welcomed new affiliates in Boston, Massachusetts with Corcoran Property Advisors, in Portland, Oregon with Corcoran Prime, and most recently in Raleigh, NC with Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate.

