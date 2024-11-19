CORCORAN® WELCOMES FIRST FRANCHISE IN THE GREATER WASHINGTON, D.C. METROPOLITAN AREA

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group® LLC today announced its newest affiliate by welcoming Corcoran McEnearney, its first franchise operating in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, a milestone addition to the brand's growing global network. The announcement made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group®, showcases the brand's sustained expansion and the leading influence of the Corcoran brand in prominent residential real estate markets.

"Through establishing a presence in a major city like Washington, D.C., as well as the marketplaces just outside this global hub, we are making a pivotal step in expanding our company's physical footprint and strategic network," said Liebman. "I am confident this partnership will flourish, as this area's discerning clientele aligns perfectly with the Corcoran® brand's premier positioning, while the McEnearney team's commitment to excellent service resonates with our brand's premium offerings."

The addition of Corcoran McEnearney marks a significant milestone for the brand, increasing the total agents who carry the Corcoran name by nearly 10%, and increasing its physical office count by close to 10%. In terms of both agents and offices, Corcoran McEnearney will become the network's second largest franchise, following Corcoran Icon Properties in Northern California.

Formerly known as a collective of McEnearney Associates and Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties, Corcoran McEnearney will offer comprehensive real estate services across Washington, D.C.'s urban, suburban, and rural areas. As a full-service real estate company, the brokerage offers a wide range of services, including both residential and commercial sales and leasing, individual and corporate relocation services, and rental property management.

Over 40 Years of Exceptional Service

The first McEnearney Associates office opened in 1980 with John McEnearney at the helm, whose personal commitment to offer best-in-class service with the industry's best agents set the foundation for the company. More than 40 years later, the McEnearney name has continued to uphold this foundation while steadily growing to include more than 420 agents and 40 support staff across 13 offices, located throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Today, Maureen McEnearney Dunn, daughter of John McEnearney, is the President of Corcoran McEnearney, having been a part of the company since its inception and holding her current position since 2007. Throughout her tenure, Dunn has brought visionary leadership to grow the firm sevenfold, transforming its operations and expanding its market presence significantly.

Under her leadership, the firm has recruited top talent and fostered success amongst the agents, while focusing on marketing, education, training, relocation, and technology to keep the company ahead of the curve. Deeply committed to industry and community involvement, she has served on the Northern Virginia Association of REALTORS® Ethics and Professional Standards Committees and has led hundreds of key fundraising initiatives including the Capital Area Food Back, Arlington Food Assistance Center, and At Home in Alexandria.

"The authentic culture and dedication to excellence with the Corcoran® brand has always aligned seamlessly with the core values of McEnearney," said Dunn. "Corcoran's robust marketing strategies and expansive network can help equip our agents to deliver even greater care and support to both new and loyal clients. We are energized by the immense growth potential this partnership brings, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the exceptional service that has defined our company for 45 years."

Depth of Industry Leadership

As a strategic growth merger, McEnearney Associates joined forces with Middleburg Real Estate/Atoka Properties in June of 2023. Having led successful careers as agents, Peter Pejacsevich and Scott Buzzelli founded Atoka Properties and subsequently acquired Middleburg Real Estate in 2008. Initially drawn to Middleburg, Virginia, for its strong heritage and deep history, the team channeled their personal interest and successful business into establishing a premier brokerage serving Virginia and West Virginia's countryside and beyond.

Now operating as Principal & Chief Operating Officer of Corcoran McEnearney, Pejacsevich brings his strong business acumen and global perspective to continue driving the company's presence and growth throughout the greater Washington, D.C. metro region. His extensive industry experience in luxury sales and track record of success provide him with a profound understanding of every level within the business. This deep-rooted expertise allows him to drive innovation and enhance overall operational efficiency, ultimately contributing to the firm's continued long-term success.

"This partnership has been a natural fit from the beginning," said Pejacsevich. "The Corcoran® brand's genuine spirit resonated with us - values of service, integrity, market expertise, and neighborhood fluency, affirming that together we could achieve something even more impactful in our market. While maintaining independence, we now gain access to cutting-edge technology, refined marketing strategies, an expanded network, and enhanced resources."

Joining Dunn and Pejacsevich on Corcoran McEnearney's executive leadership team is David Howell, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer. Howell is a recognized industry leader who, among other distinctions, is a member of the Hall of Fame for both Virginia REALTORS® and the Northern Virginia Association of REALTORS®, where he also formerly served as President.

The Corcoran McEnearney executive team also includes Scott Buzzelli, Chief Strategy Officer; Jeanne Choi, Chief Marketing Officer; Kristen Doczkat, Chief Financial Officer, and a strategic growth team. Complementing this executive team, Corcoran McEnearney is further supported by five exceptional Managing Brokers, skilled corporate department leads, and dedicated office managers.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corcoran McEnearney, an impressive and well-respected company with a well-earned reputation for excellence and integrity," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "By joining forces, our network is gaining invaluable expertise and presence in a major world market, while providing the tools and resources to further strengthen Corcoran McEnearney's high standards in client service and agent support."

Diverse Geographies Served

Within the immediate Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, residents are drawn to the city's bustling urban lifestyle, filled with political activity, a diverse population, and a vibrant cultural scene. Luxury condominiums, historic rowhouses, and mixed-use developments dominate the real estate market's landscape, reflecting both the area's rich history and its evolving modern appeal. As federal employment and global interest continue to anchor the city's economy, D.C. remains a sought-after location for investors and homeowners alike.

Just outside of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, suburban markets in northern Virginia and Maryland thrive due to proximity to the nation's capital, strong job markets, and high quality of life. Notable areas include Virginia's Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties, and Maryland's Montgomery and Prince George's counties, known for excellent schools, ample green spaces, modern transportation infrastructure, and steady housing demand from government, tech, and consulting professionals. These suburbs offer diverse properties, from condos and townhomes to new developments and colonial estates, all with easy access to D.C.

'Hunt Country,' spanning parts of northern Virginia into West Virginia, offers a tranquil rural lifestyle with rolling hills, equestrian estates, and expansive farmland. Popular towns like Middleburg, The Plains, and Upperville feature vibrant communities, shops, wineries, and events. The region provides a range of properties from historic farmhouses to luxury estates, appealing to those seeking rural elegance with urban convenience, just an hour from D.C.

Corcoran's Continued Growth

Since launching in February 2020, the Corcoran Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. Last year alone, The Corcoran® brand launched new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Realty, based out of Ontario, Canada. Most recently, The Corcoran® brand welcomed new affiliates in Boston, Massachusetts with Corcoran Property Advisors, in Portland, Oregon with Corcoran Prime, in Raleigh, North Carolina with Corcoran DeRonja Real Estate, and in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Corcoran The Baja Real Estate Co.

Corcoran's expansion into the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area also strengthens parent company, Anywhere Real Estate's, presence in the high-end residential market by introducing another premier brand to the region. Not only does this launch complement the established success of Anywhere's existing brands in the region, Corcoran McEnearney agents will also benefit from expanded reach in the market.

