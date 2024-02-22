CORCORAN® WELCOMES NEWEST FRANCHISE IN HOUSTON SUBURBS

Operating as Corcoran Genesis, the new brokerage will serve clients throughout Houston's suburban market

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corcoran Group®, LLC today announced its continued expansion by welcoming its newest franchise with the launch of Corcoran Genesis. Owned and led by Nicole Freer and Doug Freer, the brokerage will serve clients throughout Houston's highly coveted suburbs. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, President and CEO of The Corcoran Group, further demonstrates the brand's influence and strength within the Houston market, as Corcoran Genesis joins Corcoran's existing presence in North Houston and The Woodlands with Corcoran Ferester Realty, and in Houston's greater metropolitan area with Corcoran Prestige Realty.

"It is exciting to see our Houston market presence continue to grow with the addition of Corcoran Genesis," stated Liebman. "With an impressive track record, not only in comparison to their local suburban market, but also throughout the greater Houston and national marketplace, I am confident they will achieve even greater success with the resources and power of the Corcoran brand behind them."

Just outside of Houston's greater metropolitan area lies a tapestry of vibrant communities offering a blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience. Boasting a plethora of amenities, neighborhoods like Katy, Cypress, Fulshear, League City, Sugar Land, Kingwood, and more, are renowned for their family-friendly atmosphere, top-rated school systems, and sprawling parks ideal for outdoor recreation.

The real estate market in these neighborhoods provides a diverse range of housing, from spacious single-family homes to modern townhomes and sleek condominiums, catering to various lifestyles. Throughout these growing Houston suburbs, residents can enjoy easy access to prime retail centers, high-end dining establishments, professional sports and entertainment venues, and of course, all the urban conveniences of downtown Houston.

Beginning her career in real estate in 2013, Nicole's innate sales ability allowed her to sell over 70 homes in just her first two years as an independent agent. This success spurred the formation of the Nicole Freer Group, founded in 2015 alongside Nicole's husband Doug, whose professional background spans the finance, real estate investment, and business management industries. Recently, Nicole surpassed the milestone of $1 billion in closed sales, becoming one of Houston's top-selling female real estate team leaders.

"Through becoming affiliated with Corcoran and gaining access to the premium branding, innovative technology platform, creative marketing opportunities, and key recruiting navigation, we will be poised to grow both swiftly and thoughtfully," said Nicole. "Alongside this exciting partnership and growth potential, I look forward to continuing our dedication to providing exceptional client service, and to providing valuable development opportunities for our agents."

In 2023 alone, the Nicole Freer Group transacted over 890 properties, totaling over $358 million dollars of real estate, setting numerous price-per-square-foot records in the process. The team's track record also includes being ranked as the No. 1 medium sized agent team in the nation based on transaction sides, and the No. 22 medium sized team in the nation based on sales volume for 2022, according to RealTrends + Tom Ferry's "The Thousand" rankings. These same sales statistics also earned the team the top spot in transaction sides and sales volume in Texas for 2022.

The Nicole Freer Group is comprised of 14 experienced agents, and numerous professional support staff across marketing, administration, and client relations verticals. Now under the larger brokerage banner of Corcoran Genesis, Nicole will continue to operate the Nicole Freer Group as a leading Houston area agent team, alongside Doug, who will continue to focus on the growth and development of the new brokerage. The entire Corcoran Genesis team will continue to be based out of their existing office, centrally located at 2721 FM 1463, Suite 900 in Katy, Texas 77494.

"Corcoran's commitment to building a distinctive brand, coupled with our curated local marketing and exceptional existing affiliates, has solidified our strong presence in the Houston market," said Stephanie Anton, President of Corcoran Affiliates. "Corcoran Genesis' key pillars of excellence in client service, dedication to their agents, and performance history makes them an ideal partner for us, and I am eager see this new endeavor benefit our entire affiliate network."

Alongside their active involvement in the real estate industry, Nicole and Doug are also devoted to philanthropic endeavors in the communities they serve. Together, the duo founded the Nicole Freer Foundation, which helps provide financial assistance to those impacted by serious medical conditions, particularly pediatric cancer. Additionally, the foundation provides scholarship opportunities for children of low-income families, allowing for greater opportunities to pursue higher education.

Since launching in February 2020, Corcoran's Affiliate Network has grown steadily both domestically and internationally. In 2023 alone, Corcoran expanded with new domestic affiliates in Northern California, New Jersey, and Texas, and expanded internationally with Corcoran Magri Properties, based out of Lake Garda and Verona, Italy, as well as with Corcoran Horizon Properties, based out of Ontario, Canada.

About The Corcoran Group

The Corcoran Group® has been a leading residential real estate brand for 50 years. Through its New York City, Hamptons, and South Florida brokerages, along with its rapidly growing affiliate network, the firm is home to over 100 offices and more than 4,500 independent salespersons in key urban, suburban, and resort markets worldwide. Corcoran affiliated agents earn and keep their clients' trust with an unwavering commitment to white-glove service, expertise, and integrity. In every market served, Corcoran helps you find the home that's just right for you. The Corcoran® brand comprises both offices owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Advisors LLC (f/k/a Realogy Brokerage Group LLC) and franchised offices, which are independently owned and operated. For more information about The Corcoran Group, please visit www.corcoran.com.

