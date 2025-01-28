Cordance Medical and EXACT Therapeutics Announce Early Encouraging Data in Brain Cancer Mice Model

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and OSLO, Norway, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordance Medical, a pioneer in non-invasive medical technologies for brain disease treatment, and EXACT Therapeutics (Euronext Growth: EXTX), a clinical-stage precision medicine company, are pleased to announce initial positive results indicating more than a doubling (+127-145%) of the uptake of a radiopharmaceutical in brain tumors of mice inoculated with glioblastoma cancer cells, one of the most aggressive and hard-to-treat brain cancers. The increased uptake resulted from combining Exact Therapeutics' proprietary Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) with a device designed by Cordance Medical to deliver ultrasound energy non-invasively into the brain. The studies were performed at The Arctic University of Norway and University Hospital North-Norway in Tromsø by Dr. Mathias Kranz.

The combination of ACT® and the device can be used in a wide range of brain diseases to potentially access large regions of the brain. The combination can stimulate bioeffects including increasing the uptake of therapeutic agents and temporarily making the blood-brain barrier more permeable in these regions. The combination of ACT® and the device may be utilized for both diagnostic and targeted therapeutic brain applications. Further experiments are ongoing to expand the early data, and the results will be submitted for publication in scientific journals.

"The combination of the Cordance technology and the ACT® microcluster technology from Exact Therapeutics provides exciting possibilities for accessing and opening larger volumes in the brain without necessarily increasing the focused ultrasound procedure time or the total amount of ultrasound energy," said Dr. Bhaskar Ramamurthy Cofounder and CEO of Cordance Medical.

"These positive results in glioblastoma provide additional early evidence of the versatility of the noninvasive ACT® microcluster technology in cancer therapy. Oncology is the key focus for Exact Therapeutics, spearheaded by our ongoing Phase 2 trial in locally advanced pancreatic cancer, which received IND clearance at the end of 2024," said Dr. Per Walday, CEO of Exact Therapeutics.

About Cordance Medical

Cordance Medical specializes in innovative, non-invasive solutions for treating brain diseases. The company's flagship NeuroAccess™ platform is designed to enable precise, targeted treatment options, improving patient outcomes worldwide. For more information, visit www.cordancemedical.com.

About Exact Therapeutics

EXACT Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision medicine company utilizing the power of ultrasound and microbubbles to enable targeted drug delivery in oncology. Acoustic Cluster Therapy (ACT®) follows a unique approach and may be applied to a wide range of therapeutic agents within oncology and across a multitude of other indications, including brain diseases. For more information, visit www.exact-tx.com.

