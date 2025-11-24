Cordance Medical Announces an Oversubscribed $8M Seed Financing to Advance Focused Ultrasound Platform for Brain Disease Treatment

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordance Medical, a pioneer in noninvasive focused ultrasound technology for brain disease treatment, today announced an oversubscribed seed financing round led by Sonder Capital. The round surpassed its $8M target and included participation from existing and new investors, including Shanda Grab Ventures, Angel Physician's Fund, SmartGateVC, and R42. The Sontag Foundation Innovation Fund, a subsidiary of The Sontag Foundation, and the Brain Tumor Investment Fund, a venture subsidiary of the National Brain Tumor Society, also joined the round, highlighting the platform's potential impact on neuro-oncology care.

The funding will support the company's first-in-human clinical trial of its focused ultrasound platform designed to safely and temporarily open the blood-brain barrier (BBB). This capability could unlock new treatment options for brain cancer and other neurological conditions by enabling therapeutic agents to reach the brain more effectively.

With a system designed for scalable outpatient adoption, Cordance's platform distinguishes itself through patient-specific signal processing combined with real-time monitoring of BBB opening – all without requiring patient head fixation or live imaging during treatment. The company has already received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in neuro-oncology and was recently awarded a grant from the National Cancer Institute at the NIH to support its upcoming U.S. clinical trial.

"Our team is thrilled to announce this financing round and is grateful to all our investors for their confidence in our mission," said Bhaskar Ramamurthy, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of Cordance Medical. "Alongside our academic collaborators and industry partners, this strong syndicate backing reflects the urgent need for precision therapies in neurology, where patients face extremely limited treatment options. Combined with NIH support for our first-in-human trial, this funding accelerates our path to delivering transformative care."

"Focused ultrasound continues to revolutionize treatment across multiple therapeutic areas," said Deborah Kilpatrick, PhD, Partner at Sonder Capital. "We believe that Cordance has the potential to establish new standards of care in neurology with a platform purpose-built for practical, outpatient delivery of BBB-mediated therapies for both pediatric and adult patients."

About Cordance Medical

Cordance Medical is developing a noninvasive focused ultrasound platform to temporarily and safely open the blood-brain barrier, enabling new therapeutic approaches for brain cancer and other neurological diseases. Based in Mountain View, California, Cordance Medical is backed by leading healthcare investors committed to advancing neurology care. For more information, visit https://cordancemedical.com/.

