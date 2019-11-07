Cordia Announces Hire of Business Development Director, Jeremy Taro

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia is pleased to announce that Jeremy Taro has joined Cordia as Business Development Director. He is responsible for new customer acquisition and growth strategies supporting all of Cordia's business verticals which include outsourced accounting, technology consulting, recruiting & staffing, and technical accounting services. Read more about Jeremy at www.cordiapartners.com/company/leadership/jeremy-taro

Mitch Weintraub, Managing Partner commented: "Jeremy is an outstanding appointment for Cordia as we expand our business development team and extend our service offerings to help nonprofit organizations and commercial clients in the Washington, DC region achieve successful business growth. His extensive experience working with the world's leading software and technology partners is a great contribution to our company and I am sure that he will lead our business development efforts to new heights."

Today's announcement builds upon our company's recent rebranding efforts, the formation of a new business entity, and the launch of a robust services platform at www.cordia-us.com. Hiring Jeremy to join our executive business development team to focus on customer acquisition strengths Cordia for rapid growth within the nonprofit, government contracting, and commercial markets.

"The breadth of services Cordia provides within the accounting, finance, and workforce industries combined with the investments made in expanding the team position us for significant growth potential. I am excited to join such an amazing team and I am eager to focus on driving new sales processes and strategic initiatives to expand our market share and continue to provide our clients with exceptional service," stated Jeremy Taro.

About Cordia

Cordia is a professional services company with a robust platform designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. We are a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, recruiting & staffing, and technical accounting services in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Our team of experts has more than 20 years of deep accounting, finance, contracts, HR, and recruiting expertise enable us to support businesses in various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, technology, professional services, hospitality, real estate and more.

Explore the Cordia platform of services at www.cordia-us.com.

