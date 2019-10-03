Cordia Reveals Updated Brand Identity and Launches Cordia-US.com

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cordia today announced the unveiling of its updated brand identity and the launch of www.Cordia-US.com. The Cordia umbrella includes Cordia Partners, a top provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, and business advisory services, Cordia Resources, a leading recruiting and staffing firm in the Washington Metropolitan region, and the newly formed business entity, Cordia Technical Accounting.

"The launch of www.Cordia-US.com unites Cordia Partners, Cordia Resources, and Cordia Technical Accounting, into one robust platform of services designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. This development comes at a time when Cordia is expanding its service offerings across multiple industries and experiencing rapid growth in the Washington, DC region," said Joseph F. Greeves, Managing Partner.

Veronica Vannoy, Director of Marketing and Communications said, "Designing an updated brand with bold typography and vibrant colors was a key element to our brand refresh. Our new logo better communicates the strength of our company and our forward-thinking mindset to meet the demands of businesses looking for accounting, finance, workforce, and operational support solutions, all under the Cordia brand."

"Strengthening our brand identity and launching www.Cordia-us.com enables us to provide clarity on the interrelationship of Cordia's business entities, communicate the depth of our services, and to simplify our message. We will continue to leverage the combined expertise and leadership skills of all our people to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients," said Mitchell Weintraub, Managing Partner.

About Cordia

Cordia is a professional services company with a robust platform designed to support organizations through every stage of business growth. We are a leading provider of outsourced accounting, technology consulting, executive search, recruiting & staffing, and technical accounting services in the Washington, DC Metropolitan region. Our team of experts has more than 20 years of deep accounting, finance, contracts, human resources, and recruiting expertise enabling us to support businesses in various industries including, commercial, not-for-profit, government contracting, technology, professional services, hospitality, real estate and more. Explore the Cordia platform of services at www.cordia-us.com.

